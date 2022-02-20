App brings PBC news to forefront of paper

Pine Bluff Commercial subscribers can read their hometown news first in every online replica edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a new app.

The PBC app, available at the Apple Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android, places each day's pages of the Pine Bluff publication ahead of the front page of the Little Rock-based Democrat-Gazette to put the latest information in Jefferson County and southeast Arkansas in the forefront. In the print version, The Commercial is the last four to six pages of the Arkansas section, or Section B, of the Democrat-Gazette.

"The Pine Bluff Commercial and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is a unique publication because they are run together," said Barry Arthur, director of audience technology for WEHCO Media Inc., which owns and publishes the Democrat-Gazette. "We recognize the readers' market in Pine Bluff. They may have to flip through the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to get to their section. We thought it would be a better way to service those readers to get them their information about their city and community."

The Commercial has been in print since 1881 and became part of WEHCO Media in September 2020. The online replica of the combined newspaper is available seven days a week with a $34-per-month subscription, which also gives readers access to PBCommercial.com and ArkansasOnline.com, as well as the respective PBC and ADG apps. Readers can choose whether to receive an iPad at no extra cost as long as the subscription is active, and a Sunday print edition is delivered to them each week.

"Now, it's two great newspapers at one great value," said Jay Horton, director of digital media for WEHCO Media.

The ADG app gives readers access to each section of the Democrat-Gazette in the same order as the print version, featuring the Little Rock publication's A section first, then the Arkansas section followed by The Commercial.

"We've had the Pine Bluff pages as part of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette app from the very beginning," Horton said. "It's taken us a little while, but we've always intended for the Pine Bluff Commercial to have its own app. We're glad to have it done and get it released."

Byron Tate, editor of The Commercial, said he thought readers will enjoy seeing Pine Bluff's news displayed more prominently.

"Now, the first thing our readers see is our news," Tate said. "They can also click on any day of the week they might have missed, and right under the replica editions is the online newspaper, which might change throughout the day if we have breaking news. I think our Pine Bluff Commercial readers will find additional value in the app, and I applaud the Democrat-Gazette folks for making it happen."

The PBC app was launched in December. It's the latest in a collection of apps WEHCO newspapers have released in the past decade, helping readers follow their local news as closely as they would with a print edition.

Credited with leading the project behind The PBC app, Arthur said the change from home delivery to digital delivery of the newspaper was dependent on the use of an app.

"We've had pretty good response with the program for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and number of our other papers," Arthur said. "It seemed like a natural thing to make that conversion to our Pine Bluff Commercial subscribers."