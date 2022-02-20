Appleby’s 2nd-half surge sends Gators by Tigers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Tyree Appleby found himself swarmed by students, fans and teammates at midcourt. It was the first time a scene like that unfolded at the O'Connell Center in more than 30 years.

Appleby was right in the middle of it, enjoying every second in the spotlight. He probably should have been lifted onto someone's shoulders, too.

Appleby (Jacksonville High School) scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 Saturday to extend its home dominance in the series. It was Florida's first home victory against a team ranked that high in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

And the crowd reaction showed.

"Happy for them they got a chance to have that moment postgame, for sure," said Florida Coach Mike White, who improved to 5-0 against Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl. "Pretty special."

The Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC) lost their second in a row on the road -- both ending with fans rushing the floor -- and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime.

Appleby had everything to do with this one, which was Florida's 14th in a row over Auburn in Gainesville. The senior made 6 of 9 shots in the second half, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Still, the Tigers had a chance in the final seconds. Wendell Green Jr. got the ball with 7.1 seconds to play and was dribbling at the top of the key when he tried to pass to Walker Kessler down low. The Gators (17-10, 7-7) knocked it away, and the clock ran out.

Florida students poured onto the court to celebrate, but police officers quickly moved them back into the stands. They returned and started chanting "Appleby, Appleby." It was the first court storming in Gainesville since a victory against TCU in the NIT in 1986.

"That's surprising," White said.

Appleby, a 6-1 guard who transferred from Cleveland State three years ago, dominated down the stretch, creating open shots for teammates and hitting a huge three-pointer with about 4 minutes to play and another with 2:16 remaining that push the lead to 61-53.

In other Top 25 men's games Saturday, Drew Timme scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard added 21 points, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-69 to clinch its 10th consecutive West Coast Conference regular-season title. Rasir Bolton added 18 points for Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0). ... Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Kerr Krissa hit a crucial three-pointer with about 1:30 remaining and No. 3 Arizona managed to beat Oregon 84-81. It was an entertaining, high-scoring game that featured 16 lead changes in front of a sold-out crowd at the McKale Center. Krissa's long three-pointer with the shot clock winding down and 1:26 remaining in the game pushed Arizona ahead 79-76. The Wildcats wouldn't trail again, hitting enough of their free throws to stave off Oregon's final charge. The Ducks had a chance to tie on their final possession but Will Richardson was called for traveling as time expired. ... Kellan Grady made seven three-pointers for a season-high 25 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds as No. 4 Kentucky defeated No. 25 Alabama 90-81. Short-handed because of injuries to starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky (22-5, 11-3 SEC) trailed 46-34 with 3½ minutes remaining before halftime before closing with 13 consecutive points for its first lead. ... Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, and David McCormack had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 6 Kansas beat West Virginia 71-58. The Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) maintained their two-game lead in the Big 12 over No. 7 Baylor and No. 11 Texas Tech. ... Jeremy Sochan matched his season high with 17 points for No. 7 Baylor, which led throughout despite missing two hurting guards, in a 72-62 victory over TCU. Baylor (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) played with only six players, except for a two-minute stretch by a seldom-used sophomore in the first half, while bouncing back from a 10-point loss at No. 11 Texas Tech three nights earlier. ... Freshman forward Paolo Banchero scored 17 points as No. 9 Duke beat Florida State 88-70 with retiring Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski back after missing the second half of the Blue Devils' previous game because he wasn't feeling well. Reserve forward Joey Baker provided a big lift for Duke, scoring 12 points on four first-half three-pointers. The Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) closed the half on a 12-2 burst to take a 52-41 lead against the injury-depleted Seminoles. ... Justin Moore scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 74-66 victory over Georgetown. Brandon Slater added 11 points and Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each had 10 for the Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East). Donald Carey scored 24 for Georgetown (6-20, 0-15). ... Bryson Williams scored 17 points as No. 11 Texas Tech held off No. 20 Texas 61-55 to earn a sweep of the regular-season series in the heated rivalry. Clarence Nadolny added 14 points for the Red Raiders. ... Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 as No. 12 Illinois moved into a first-place tie with No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten with a 79-74 victory over No. 19 Michigan State. ... Jaylen Clark and David Singleton posted career highs in scoring as No. 13 UCLA shook off a slow start to defeat Washington 76-50. Clark, starting for the second consecutive game, led the Bruins with 25 points and Singleton came off the bench to score 20. The Bruins (19-5, 11-4 Pac-12) won their second consecutive game by at least 20 points. ... Keegan Murray scored 24 points as Iowa used a big run early in the second half to pull away from No. 18 Ohio State 75-62. Murray made 10 of 17 shots to lead the Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten), who trailed by four points with 17:35 left before going on a 17-4 run. ... KJ Williams made a three-point play with 10 seconds left as No. 21 Murray State rallied for its 16th straight win, a 62-60 victory over Tennessee-Martin. Down 59-54 with under three minutes left, the Racers rallied. Williams capped the comeback with a layup and foul shot. Murray State made only two baskets in the final nine minutes. Tevin Brown hit five three-pointers and scored 18 points for Murray State (26-2, 15-0 Ohio Valley). ... Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points and Graham Ike had 27 to lead No. 22 Wyoming over Air Force 75-67. Maldonado also had eight assists and seven rebounds, and Ike had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 Mountain West). ... R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley each scored 16 points for No. 24 UConn in a 72-61 victory over Xavier. Adama Sanogo had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East).

TOP 25 WOMEN

In Saturday's Top 25 women's action, Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana's fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa. Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game. ... Ashley Joens scored 28 points to help No. 6 Iowa State cruise to a win over No. 15 Oklahoma 89-67. With the win, the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) remained tied atop the conference standings. Joens hit 10 of 20 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds. ... NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and No. 7 Baylor beat TCU 78-59 for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs. Sarah Andrews added 12 points for the Bears (21-5, 11-3 Big 12), who have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990. ... Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 20 BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to a 63-29 win over Gonzaga. Paisley Harding added 16 points for the Cougars (23-2, 13-1 West Coast). ... Tishara Morehouse scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to a 63-52 win over North Florida. Kendall Spray added 12 points for the Eagles (24-2, 13-1 ASUN).

Florida forward Colin Castleton (12), right, grabs the ball from Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) under the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)



Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) goes up for the basket against Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)



Florida forward Anthony Duruji (4), center, celebrates with team after Florida's 63-62 win over Auburn during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)



Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22), left, talks with broadcasters as he celebrates Florida's 63-62 win over Auburn during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

