Audition for love interest leads to real love story





Warren McCullough wanted to cast Lauren Clark as the love interest of the lead in his film, but she got the part of his real-life love interest instead.

Warren had just moved from Los Angeles to his small hometown in southern Missouri in 2009 to shoot a movie he had written.

"I was going to cast a lot of locals for the roles out of Little Rock, the closest big city where I thought I could find actors," he says.

He worked with an agency to get some head shots of potential actors and set up auditions.

"I had the names and photos of actors so I did some research on them to see if they had anything out there," he says. "Lauren Clark's name popped up over and over, and there were all these videos of her in front of the camera, so she caught my eye."

Warren discovered that most of the actors he was hoping to meet hadn't gotten word about the scheduled audition, so that event was called off. But he was making a trip to Little Rock for a friend's wedding anyway, and he got in touch with Lauren and they set up a meeting at a coffee shop.

"When she walked in, I was kind of smitten," Warren says. "She was ever the most charming and funny and sweet and kind and down-to-earth person that I thought she might be. We chitchatted for a while and then we emailed after that for some time."

Lauren enjoyed the back-and-forth.

"He talks differently, and I remember the way he used to email me made me think, 'Who is this guy?' He is quite intriguing and creative and unlike anyone I've ever met. And he's quite cute, to boot," she says. "But he lived three hours away."

She was picky about men, she admits.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna be focused on my career and it will happen when it happens,' and all of that," she says. "But he was this unique, mysterious guy. He obviously caught my attention."

Warren had a short film in the Little Rock Film Festival and he invited her to the screening. She went, and they hung out that weekend.

"It just kept being more and more like that, and we were just talking all the time," Lauren says.

They went to a Halloween party together that fall.

"That was when he first called me his girlfriend," Lauren says. "I was like, 'Did you just call me your girlfriend?'"

Warren had put his movie, a thriller with a supernatural twist, on hold when his mother became ill and for the next couple of years his focus was on her.

In 2011, he moved to Little Rock to be near Lauren.

"We dated and it was fabulous," says Lauren, who along with Warren ignored inquiries from friends and family who asked when they would marry because they didn't see the rush.

By September 2016, though, Warren had decided it was time.

"I messed up Warren's whole plan for proposing to me," she says. "He wanted to take me downtown to Ciao Bacci because that was the first place we went together, but I said, 'No, I don't want to go downtown.'"

When he picked her up for dinner, he was wearing jeans with an untucked button down, sleeves rolled up.

"I was like, 'Oh, my goodness, you're wearing my favorite outfit?' It was the type of outfit he doesn't ever wear but he knows that I love it," she says.

After they ate he suggested going downtown for a drink or dessert.

Their first kiss had taken place near the HU Lee International Gate and Garden on the grounds of the Statehouse Convention Center, and he was trying to steer her there, but Lauren unwittingly thwarted his plan again, telling him she preferred a quiet evening at home.

"We were just visiting on the couch. He was talking and then all of a sudden he had a ring and he asked me to marry him," she says.

Warren considered proposing another time, when things played closer to script, but he couldn't wait.

"I did think about scrapping the whole evening and being like, 'I'm going to do this another time,' but I was so excited, and I knew she would laugh afterward when she put everything together," he says.

Lauren's father had been diagnosed with cancer a few months earlier. She was excited to be married but she hadn't put a great deal of thought into exactly what a wedding would look like.

"I was like, 'Let's be real with how things are.' We obviously had been in love for a long time and we know that we're going to get married so we don't need a long engagement," she says.

They were wed on Nov. 26, 2016, in the gazebo at Wildwood Park for the Arts.

"My daddy got to walk me down the aisle and it was just the most glorious day," she says.

Lauren didn't ultimately get the chance to star in Warren's movie but they have enjoyed creating a storyline for their life together.

"We're still writing it," she says.

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “He was sitting in the far back corner of Starbucks with his laptop. It was, A) He’s cute. And B) This is kind of an interview because I also actually really want to be in this movie, so I have to play it cool.”

He says: “She was in a video talking about chayote fruit. It was the most random thing.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was late to the altar because I thought I had time to do something else beforehand. Also, we’re both photographers and we did a photo shoot of each other because we were both like, ‘You look beautiful, you look handsome.’”

He says: “I felt peaceful, looking into the future and knowing that my future was going to be with this person.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Talk. It’s very cliche, but it’s also very necessary.”

He says: “That’s it. Talk, communicate with each other.”







