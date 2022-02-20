Barnes sees red on charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes will most likely be having a conversation with the SEC's associate commissioner for men's basketball Dan Leibovitz or the league's coordinator of officials Mike Eades today or tomorrow.

Barnes took exception to some of the block/charge calls that went Arkansas' way in the No. 23 Razorbacks' 58-48 win over his No. 13 Volunteers on Saturday at Walton Arena.

Barnes said the officiating didn't allow his team to get into a flow and impacted the aggressiveness of his team's driving.

"The guys got gun-shy because every time they went in there there was a charge called," Barnes said on the UT Radio Network. "And that's a tough call in basketball. It really is. I've got issues with the way I thought it was officiated today. The fact is we had chances offensively. We did. But we never had a chance when we had foul trouble like that."

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams drew four charging fouls, tying a personal best, and the Volunteers were also called for a couple of illegal screens and a hook, all of which counted on Tennessee's turnover count of 15.

Asked on his video conference if the officiating impacted his team's aggressiveness at driving to the rim, Barnes agreed it did.

"It really does," he said. "Again, I hope they're right. I hope they got them all right. I really do. I really do. But yeah. Again, and it's so important in a game from a players' standpoint, they've got to get a feel for how the game is going to be called.

"I mean, those three guys [officials] are a team. They're working together and you're looking for continuity. The players more than coaches are looking for it.

"Did some frustration set in with our guys on some of those calls? Absolutely. They did. They were saying the same thing: They felt they had got airborne and weren't allowed to finish with guys sliding in."

Barnes said the Razorbacks' strategy of holding their own on dribble drives and trying to draw contact was on the scouting report.

"We did tell the guys ... 'They're not a real shot-blocking team. They're going to try to slide in and take charges,' " Barnes said. "It changed the entire game from our end. Because that's pretty much what got us in foul trouble, and took points off and allowed them to go get buckets."

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler picked up his third foul just before halftime on a charge call drawn by Williams.

"Coach thought some of them were blocks," Chandler said on the UT Radio Network. "I mean, you're on the road so they're not in your favor, honestly. ... I mean I had three fouls on the last play of the first half. I guess they called a charge."

Williams' doubles

Arkansas' Jaylin Williams had a big game beyond drawing four charging calls to bring his season total to a school-record 41 on the season.

The sophomore forward scored 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, 15 of them on the defensive end.

"I should have had 20," Williams said. "I feel like I left a couple off the board. I wish I would have done a little better, but I'm happy with my performance."

Williams posted his ninth double-double of the season, all of them coming in the past 13 games since the start of conference play.

"The rebounding of Jaylin Williams is just ... I mean, he keeps getting better and better," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

"I mean, he was phenomenal. His toughness ... he went in there and he was dominant from a defensive rebounding perspective."

Williams' ability to draw offensive fouls has become so commonplace the UA now shows a "Charge Counter" on the scoreboard, which draws cheers from the home crowd.

Streak busters

Arkansas has been involved in each of the three-longest winning streaks in conference play. First, the Razorbacks snapped Auburn's NCAA-best 19-game winning streak, which included 10 consecutive SEC victories, with an 80-76 win at Walton Arena on Feb. 8.

In their next game, the Razorbacks' eight-game SEC winning streak, which was nine games overall counting a 77-68 victory over West Virginia, came to a halt in a 68-67 loss at Alabama.

On Saturday, Arkansas ended Tennessee's eight-game SEC winning streak. The Vols had won SEC games at Vanderbilt (68-60), versus No. 13 LSU (64-50), Florida (78-71), Texas A&M (90-80), at South Carolina (81-57), at Mississippi State (72-63), versus Vanderbilt (73-64) and No. 4 Kentucky (73-63) following a 107-79 loss at Kentucky before running into the Hogs.

Season lows

Arkansas' defense held Tennessee to season lows in several categories.

The Volunteers had a season-low 48 points and five assists. Tennessee's previous lows in both categories had been seven assists in a 52-51 loss at Texas.

The Volunteers shot 27.1% on 16 of 59 field goals but it did not fall below their season-low 26.8% shooting (19 of 71) in a 57-52 overtime loss against Texas Tech.

Dry end

Arkansas did not score a field goal in the final 5:17 after Au'Diese Toney's layup gave the Hogs a 51-42 lead. The Razorbacks had a streak of 4:19 late in the game without any points, a stretch that was broken by two Chris Lykes free throws at the 58-second mark to put Arkansas ahead 52-46.

Tennessee had a key drought of its own, going without a point for 3:19 late in the game as Arkansas turned a 44-42 advantage into a 51-42 lead before Kennedy Chandler's driving layup at the 3:36 mark.

Pro Hogs

Five former Razorbacks now playing professionally introduced Arkansas' starting lineup. The five were Mason Jones (Lakers G League), Isaiah Joe (Philadelphia 76ers), Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors), Daniel Gafford (Washington Wizards) and Justin Smith (Raptors G League).

Also in attendance was Milwaukee Bucks forward and NBA champion Bobby Portis, who was the 2015 SEC player of the year as a sophomore.

Those six -- along with former Razorback Adrio Bailey, who plays in Hungary -- were introduced on the court during a first-half timeout and led the crowd in calling the Hogs.

Portis made a show of cradling, stroking and kissing the NBA championship trophy.

KK plays

With JD Notae and Davonte Davis on the bench in the first half with two fouls and Chris Lykes struggling with turnovers, sophomore guard Khalen Robinson played for just the second time in the past 10 games.

Robinson entered at the 3:30 mark after Lykes' third turnover. Robinson played two minutes and missed one field goal try before Lykes returned.

Low half

Arkansas scored a season-low points in the first half, which it led 24-23.

The previous season low had come in a 25-25 tie against Mississippi State, a game the Razorbacks won 63-55 two weeks ago.

Block, board

Arkansas 6-6 forward Trey Wade blocked a shot on the perimeter by Tennessee's 5-9 Zakai Zeigler with 18:36 left, then grabbed the ball in midair for a rebound.

Wade finished with 4 points on 1-of-5 shooting. 6 rebounds, 1 turnover and 1 blocked shot.