Bella Vista’s citywide garage sale returns in April

BELLA VISTA -- Bella Vista's citywide garage sale is set to return this spring.

The city will sponsor the event April 29-30. Rain dates are May 6-7.

Considering the ongoing pandemic, the event will be planned to proceed as conditions allow. Participants should proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to their residences, according to the city.

The city has partnered with Discover Bella Vista, the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, as well as Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website.

An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. Participants wishing to submit their address or plan their shopping adventure beforehand, can visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers can enter which day or days they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold.

A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by April 1 will be included on the printable list.

Anyone who operates a business in Bella Vista and wants to get involved, can contact Cassi Lapp by email at clapp@bellavistaar.gov.