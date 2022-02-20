Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

2. BLACK CAKE by Charmaine Wilkerson. Eleanor Bennett's inheritance for her two children challenges what they knew about their lineage and identity.

3. THE MAID by Nita Prose. When a wealthy man is found dead in his room, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel becomes a lead suspect.

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

5. THE CHRISTIE AFFAIR by Nina de Gramont. Miss Nan O'Dea becomes the mistress of Agatha Christie's husband.

6. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

7. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

8. THE HORSEWOMAN by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. As the Paris Olympics draw near, a mother and daughter, both champion horse riders, compete against each other.

9. WISH YOU WERE HERE by Jodi Picoult. Diana O'Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.

10. THE BOOKS OF JACOB by Olga Tokarczuk. In the mid-18th century, a young Jew named Jacob Frank gains a fervent following as he repeatedly re-invents himself.

Nonfiction

1. RED-HANDED by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Profiles in Corruption" portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.

2. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. A view of America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

3. THE POWER OF REGRET by Daniel H. Pink. A look at four core regrets and potential strategies to make them a positive force.

4. DILLA TIME by Dan Charnas. The life, work and cultural influence of the late hip hop producer J Dilla.

5. HOW TO BE PERFECT by Michael Schur. The creator of "The Good Place" incorporates works by various philosophers to examine ethical questions and moral issues.

6. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

7. THE BETRAYAL OF ANNE FRANK by Rosemary Sullivan. New technology was used to investigate who revealed the location of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis.

8. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

9. ENOUGH ALREADY by Valerie Bertinelli. The actress and TV personality describes her personal setbacks and difficult journey to self-acceptance.

10. SOUTH TO AMERICA by Imani Perry. A wide-ranging collection of stories and histories based in the American South that also illuminate the country as a whole.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

