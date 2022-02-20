Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 2

Porche Willis, Pine Bluff, twin daughters.

Feb. 10

Chad and Jessica Trimble, Sherwood, son.

Luke and Mindy Nichols, Sherwood, son.

Natasha Wilbon and Austin Sayyar, North Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 11

Shuronda Benningfield and Terrell Tensley, North Little Rock, son.

Orrin IV and Julie McIntyre, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 12

Will and Megan Anthony, Little Rock, son.

Charlton and Melanie Hill, Benton, daughter.

Feb. 13

Hunter and Taylor Thompson, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 15

Joe and Amanda Poye, Benton , son.

Chris and Susanne Smith, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 16

David and Colleen Clement, Little Rock, daughter.

Kathy Narvaez and Ja'Corien Whitaker, Little Rock, son.

Caleb and Brianna Seiter, Conway, son.