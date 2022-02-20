Body found in Conway ID'd as man missing since January

A body that was discovered in a wooded area of Conway on Sunday morning has been identified as a man missing since January, according to a Conway Police Department Facebook post.

Jerrod Cronshaw, 44, of Conway was reported missing Jan. 24. He was last seen at a Home Depot on Elsinger Boulevard, the post said.

His body was found near the 200 block of Amity Road, about a half-mile south of the Home Depot.

“There is no foul play suspected at this time," the post said, adding that the body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.