Body recovered from Arkansas River in North Little Rock

A body was found early Sunday evening in the Arkansas River near the Arkansas Maritime Museum in North Little Rock, officials said.

First responders were on the scene, and the North Little Rock Police Department's detective division was on its way to investigate about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Department Sgt. Carmen Helton said.

She said the circumstances surrounding the death were unknown as of early Sunday evening.

North Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Dustin Free said the department was at the scene securing the body until the Pulaski County coroner arrived.