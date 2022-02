The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 709 Reichardt St., residential, Marilyn Smith-Pitts, 11:19 a.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.

• 1901 Wright Ave., commercial, Our Community Market, 4:21 p.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $5,000.

72204

• 925 Fair Park Blvd., commercial, Valero Big Red, 3:51 a.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.

• 1600 S. Elm St., residential, Jason Witt, 2:49 a.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $251.

• 8102 W. 28th St., residential, Andre Hill, 10:55 a.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $600.

72205

• 2500 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Alyssa Martinez, 9:32 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $350.

• 9201 Kanis Road, residential, Megan Sims, 4 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $600.

72206

• 2503 S. Gaines St., residential, Victor Calvins, 2 a.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.

• 5312 Peach Leaf Cove, residential, Teri Koenigsberg, 4:04 p.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $4,601.

72209

• 8723 Baseline Road, residential, Christopher Hughes, 8 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $501.

• 34 Rugby Dr., residential, Latasha King, 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $350.

• 2401 W. 65th St., commercial, Magnuson Inn, 12 a.m. Feb. 16, property value unknown.

72103

• 6 E. Orchard Cove, residential, Cayla McDowell, 5:30 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $201.

72210

• 12900 Interstate 30, commercial, Country Club Games, 1:01 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $70,002.

72211

• 12210 W. Markham St., commercial, LaMadeleine Restaurant, 3 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $180,500.

• 15000 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Jacob Banks, 2:35 a.m. Feb. 17, property value unknown.

72223

• 5010 Harris Road, residential, Archie Bowie Jr., 3:49 a.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $110.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1801 E. Broadway, residential, Kris Young, 5 p.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $44,000.

72117

• 717 Annelle St., residential, Carmen Simmons, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $150.

• 4450 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Walkcon LTD., 7 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $4,500.

72118

• 3805 Pike Ave., residential, Holly Lipsmeyer, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $1,300.

• 5732 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Jaleesa Brown, 7:15 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $230.