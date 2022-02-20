Bus on-demand service to expand

Ozark Regional Transit will begin on-demand service in Bentonville and parts of Fayetteville on Tuesday.

"For the first time in history, the cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers will have almost complete public transit coverage in one form or another," according to the transit agency.

Rogers has had on-demand service since 2020 and raised ridership significantly during that time, according to transit officials. That encouraged the changes in Bentonville and Fayetteville, east of College Avenue.

Joel Gardner, Ozark Regional Transit executive director, said Fayetteville chose to change Route 30 on the east side of the city to the on-demand model. The decision was made because city officials believe it will be the most impactful without making a big financial investment, he said.

A second bus will also be added to Bentonville to allow for greater frequency of service.

All trips are zero-fare and no cost to the rider.

The on-demand service uses an online app for ride hailing.