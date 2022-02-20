Business people

MEDICAL

Dr. Robert G. Dixon has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as a professor in the Division of Interventional Radiology in the College of Medicine's Department of Radiology.

Baptist Health Orthopedic Clinic-Little Rock recently welcomed Dr. Michael Bogatch, MSc.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

