Calendar 2-20-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Union Hopewell honors pastor, wife

Union Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 1121 Persimmon St., will celebrate the eighth anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Antonio Gayden Jr. and Loretta Gayden, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. of True Vine "E" Missionary Baptist Church.

Amos Chapel observes Black History

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its its annual Black History Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest presenter will be the bishop, Hank Wilkins IV, of Living Grace Church, accompanied by his congregation. The celebration will also feature the Amos Chapel Youth Department, Marie and the Girls Praise Dancers and New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church members. "Come and hear great information in reference to our Great Heritage," a spokesman said.

Monday, Feb. 21

Presidents Day closings set

Several offices announced they will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. State Capitol offices and state buildings will be closed in observance of George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day. Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed and the next city council meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The council agenda is available at https://www.facebook.com/MayorShirleyWashington. The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, senior centers and Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) offices will be closed. SEAT will still transport cancer and dialysis patients to appointments.

Through Monday, Feb. 21

Candidate announcements accepted

The Commercial is accepting free candidate announcements until Feb. 21, the day before the filing period begins. Those who have already announced won't be able to make another free announcement. Announcements may be emailed to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. After the filing period starts, candidates may purchase space in the advertising department to run their announcements. For election dates, visit the Secretary of State's website.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Ivy Center announces Zoom meeting

The Ivy Center for Education will hold an online workshop. According to a news release, seventh-12th graders and their parents may attend. On Feb. 22 -- 6-7:30 p.m., a Black History Quiz Bowl Competition will be held and prizes will be awarded to winners. For more information and the Zoom link, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com or visit the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page, Instagram page or website.

Civic panel sets conference call

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a conference call meeting at noon Feb. 22. To join the call, participants should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email tlrash@pinebluff.com and officials will email the information needed, according to a news release.

Caregivers meeting date changes

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers/Alzheimer's Support Group meeting online at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting was changed from Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend the workshop via Zoom for people who care for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia, according to a news release. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09 with Meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and Passcode: 6300. To call, dial 1 346 248 7799 and use the same ID. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 in person at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. Attendees are asked to inform the office by Tuesday if they plan to attend. The agenda includes the director's report, committee reports, Grider Field truck update, Aramark update, and chair appointments for the finance committee and marketing committee, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Liberty to replace water main at White Hall

Liberty Utilities contractors will replace a water main line at White Hall beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 from North Phillips Street to Sheridan Road, including portions of Highway west to Betty Street. The work will last approximately two to five hours, according to a news release. The work will result in low to no water pressure for the Briarwood Subdivision while work is being conducted. Once water pressure has been restored, Briarwood customers may notice some water discoloration caused by mineral deposits, which is normal. If they notice discoloration, the should let their water flow for a brief period of time until it becomes clear. Liberty will replace aged galvanized main pipeline with new and improved 4-inch PVC pipeline. This upgrade will increase system reliability, customer water pressure, and help reduce the risk for future system leaks, according to the release.

Lecture to feature John Donley, Gould native, screenwriter

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will feature John Donley, a Gould native and award-winning screenwriter and producer, as the guest in the Distinguished Laureate Lecture Series via Zoom at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Known for writing for "Good Times" and other TV projects, Donley is also a 2019 honoree of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. The event is free to attend. Interested people may register to receive the Zoom Webinar access at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/distinguished-laureate-lecture-series-xi-tickets-266179238267.

Coalition plans virtual Black History event

The Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition, along with the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, invites the community to help recognize Black History Month by attending their virtual event entitled: "Dinner and Dialogue -- A Candid Conversation Featuring Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin." This free event will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, according to a news release. An excerpt from the 1971 video "A Conversation with Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin" will be shown to set the stage for a panel discussion followed by a Q & A session with the audience. Jimmy Cunningham, tourism development director, of Pine Bluff will serve as the facilitator. Guests and the topics include state Rep. Vivian Flowers -- Social Justice; Tom Bennett of Pine Bluff -- Education; Anthony Armstrong, a former Pine Bluff resident -- Economics; and Dr. Pebbles Fagan -- Health. To register for this event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUud-CgqDsrHtadDuPJf1x_H2jIMfOAg4On.

The Links plan heart health session

The community is invited to join the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. for "Guarding Our Hearts" at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom. This session will feature, Dr. Joe L. Hargrove who specializes in cardiovascular diseases. The event is designed to help the community focus on cardiovascular health and knowing their risks for heart disease, according to a news release. The public is encouraged to hear from Hargrove. The Zoom are https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84212357913?pwd=eXh0VjNUWmw3VFdzVW14SzBvNXlLdz09 with Meeting ID: 842 1235 7913 and Passcode: 868583 or dial by location: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington, D.C.)

GOP meeting set

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, at Larry's Pizza, 4901 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The 2022 election season officially begins Feb. 22, the day the filing period starts. Persons wishing to run for elected office, and or join the GOP County Committee can begin to do so at the County Clerk's office at noon. The filing period ends March 1, according to a news release.

Science Family Night set

Seeds to STEM, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy and the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will present a Science Family Night from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The community is invited to attend the event. "Seeds for STEM will offer numerous science activities that the whole family can enjoy such as dissecting frogs, making lotions, keychains, ice cream, extracting DNA from strawberries and more," according to a news release. The community can also help by providing donations of hot dogs, chips, drinks, and popcorn and by volunteering. To volunteer, visit https://forms.gle/9MwQcFsiuoXVgycK9) and to recruit youth and RSVP, visit https://forms.gle/9MwQcFsiuoXVgycK9. Details: Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, naldridge@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870)850-7500, ext. 102.

Little Rock VA sets virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. To reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Feb. 23. During the virtual claims clinic, staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one, according to a news release. Veterans and their family members may also use VA's Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. For details about benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Through Thursday, Feb. 24

Small Works open at SAU

The 2022 Small Works on Paper traveling artist exhibition will be open at Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia in the Brinson Art Galleryuntil Feb. 24. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to an Arkansas Arts Council news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 25

UAPB to beginner's beekeeping

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will hold a three-part workshop on beekeeping for beginners. The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11 at the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive. Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions. Space is limited to the first 20 paid registrants. The course costs $30. The fee, which covers a beekeeping manual book and box lunches, should be paid in person before Feb. 25 in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road. Payments should be via check or money order only and made payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." Payments are non-refundable. Details: Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 26

In-person Black History event changes to virtual

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and state Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff will be among honorees of a Black History event that will now be live streamed beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 on Irby Vision, the YouTube channel of author Jason Irby, event organizer. The seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month was changed to virtual because covid protocols will no longer allow in-person attendance, Irby said in a news release. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. Details: Jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 26

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Monday, Feb. 28

Arsenal to conduct

prescribed burns

The Arkansas Forestry Division will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Pine Bluff Arsenal now until the end of February, depending on the weather. The local community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from the Arsenal, according to a news release. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Tuesday, March 1

White Hall School District hosts art showcase

The White Hall School District's Art Department will hold a Visual Art Showcase from 5-6:30 p.m. March 1 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The public is invited to attend this event, according to a news release from Julie Caple, art teacher at Gandy Elementary School. The showcase will feature selected artwork from students at Gandy, Hardin, Moody and Taylor elementary schools, White Hall Middle School and White Hall High School.

Through Tuesday, March 1

Virtual Beginning Farmer Classes set

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food (CAFF) will present a new round of Beginning Farmer Classes virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 1. Class times are 6-8:30 p.m. Each course costs $10 and will be presented via Zoom. The classes were redesigned to highlight the practices of successful farmers and offer learning activities with information from local service providers and regional farmers, according to a news release. CAFF is a center of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. To register, visit https://farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes/.

Thursday, March 3

ASC to host artist reception

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is featuring Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on racism. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Friday, March 4

Zeta Phi Beta seeks scholarship applicants

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. seeks applicants for two scholarships. The sorority will provide a $1,000 to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com and/or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 4. Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle'

exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection

exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Monday, March 7

New county health unit, coroner's office to open

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced the grand opening ceremonies for the new county health unit and coroner's office will be held March 7. The celebration for the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St., will be held at 11 a.m. The ceremony for the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 503 E. Second Ave., will be held at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

Mayor to give state of city address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the annual State of the City after the Pine Bluff City Council meeting on March 7 which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend to learn about the city's accomplishments in 2021 and its goals for 2022. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, March 7

SEA concert group hosts Little Mermaid

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Thursday, March 10

Chamber reschedules

annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its annual dinner to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The date was changed from Feb. 3 due to concerns over increased covid-19 cases, according to the Chamber newsletter. Former White Hall Bulldog football Coach Bobby Bolding will be the special guest speaker. Tickets are $60 each. The Chamber is still selling sponsorships for this event. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Tuesday, March 15

Free health screening set

A free community-wide health screening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA). Program partners include the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), according to the news release.

Through Tuesday, March 15

Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for their 2022 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply, according to a news release. Synergy grants fund projects that benefit residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services. Grant applications should be requested by March 15, completed and then submitted on or before April 7. For an application and details, send an email to synergyforumgrants@gmail.com.

Through Friday, March 18

UAM ceramics exhibit open

"Handmade," an exhibition of modern and contemporary ceramics from the collection of Mitch Gathings, can be viewed at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through March 18. The exhibit is displayed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at UAM, according to a news release. The project focuses on pottery and vessels from the collection of Gathings, UAM instructor of ceramics at UAM. The exhibition is open to the public. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

Waste Management town hall meeting set

The city of Pine Bluff will host a town hall meeting on Waste Management at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Topics will include residential trash service updates, obtaining a replacement trash cart, bundling trash, reporting bulk and yard waste, according to the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Friday, March 25

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the Embassy Suites at Little Rock. The change was made because of the increase in covid-19 cases, according to a news release. Those set for induction are retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co.; and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years. For tickets or details visit https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/

Friday, April 8

Alphas to host fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) will hold the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The original date was changed from Feb. 11, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Through Saturday, April 30

ASC to exhibit PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, Feb. 3 through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Underway

Inside dining set at

Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.