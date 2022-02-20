Cara Osborne: From birth to bourbon, she finds unique solutions





The pandemic has been frustrating for so many, but perhaps especially so for an epidemiologist not currently practicing medicine.

"It's not true that (the pandemic) was unprecedented. It was politicized," says Cara Osborne, now a professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business, who has a doctorate of science in public health, specifically maternal and child health, from Harvard. "We weren't doing the things we needed to do early in the pandemic to stop the spread and decrease mortality. It was really frustrating."

"We hired her into the department as covid was happening ... it was an interesting time to hire an epidemiologist," says Jon Johnson, a professor in the Walton College. "Knowing that she had education in biostatistics and epidemiology from Harvard, I leaned on her to learn what was going on. She's a fun person, super smart. She uses her super powers for good."

To combat the months of uncertainty and isolation as covid raged on, Osborne, like many of us, tried out some new hobbies, too -- earning her pilot's license to fly a helicopter, starting her own line of bourbon and working on opening a feminist-themed bed and breakfast/coworking space in Kentucky.

BUTCHER, BLAIZE AND BROOKS

The flying lessons are what Osborne personally describes as her midlife crisis, but helpful amid the pandemic because "the very direct control of learning to fly helped distract me from things I couldn't do anything about."

The bourbon, however, is an homage to her hometown in Kentucky. Friends and colleagues were always asking Osborne which bourbon she would recommend, but none of them are sold locally in the natural state. Plus, she had just read "Whiskey Women: The Untold Story of How Women Saved Bourbon, Scotch and Irish Whiskey" by Fred Minnick and was inspired by women's role in the whiskey business, its survival through prohibition and its early medicinal use in herbal preparations by Appalachian midwives.

She called the first batch of her bourbon Homesick.

"I haven't lived in Kentucky since college, but it's a big part of who I feel I am," Osborne says. "The town of 4,500 where I grew up is a very particular place, and I've always been a gypsy, run around. But when I was told I couldn't go home, I was desperately homesick."

Starting Blaize and Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey gave her a way to talk more about and think more about where she came from. Once pandemic-era travel became easier, it also gave her a reason to go home more often and participate in the Kentucky bourbon trail.

Osborne bought pre-aged bourbon in Kentucky, then blended it, bottled it and launched the line at the Kentucky Derby in 2021. It's sold in the bluegrass state as well as in the major liquor stores in Arkansas, making her a resident bourbon ambassador.

Osborne and her collaborators had early tastings on Johnson's back deck. Her business, he says, is a great example of entrepreneurship in action and exactly why she's a hit with students.

"It's good to have smart people in classrooms, thinking at the highest levels," Johnson says. "The students really respond to someone who's actually doing it."

Johnson says Osborne is empowering women entrepreneurs, with all her businesses being women forward, but men are invited along too.

"She just does it," he says. "She's utterly unafraid."

The historic bed and breakfast Osborne is in the process of soft launching in Kentucky is called The Butcher Rose in Butchertown, Ky. After its grand opening during the Kentucky Derby 2022, it will be an event center -- a place where people can play host to, say, a baby shower without using their own home -- and a coworking space where they can "work from home but not your home," she says.

Sarah Callahan, a radiologist and Osborne's best friend since their college days, says it will be one of the extremely rare woman-owned and operated hotels in the country.

"There's an untapped industry for that," Callahan says. She adds that the suites are named for feminist icons. "It's super cute."

Callahan reads mammograms for a living, and sometimes her patients come to Louisville from far enough away to need a place to stay. She and Osborne have discussed dedicating a room of The Butcher Rose for women in crisis or as a housing option for a traveling nurse, given that their part of the country has a low rate of covid vaccinations.

FINDING SOLUTIONS FOR MOTHER + BABY

Osborne's businesses are often created out of her wanting to solve problems for the people around her, especially her friends. The first one she began in this area was the Birth Center of Northwest Arkansas, which operated under her direction from 2013 to 2018 in Rogers, just across the interstate from Mercy Hospital of Northwest Arkansas.

After her five-year commitment, the business was sold to a physician who eventually decided to close it.

Osborne, who started college when she was 15, had gained experience in perinatal and neonatal care through midwifery school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. It was an interest she had picked up by shadowing at a teen pregnancy clinic after earning her bachelor's in biology from Transylvania University in Lexington, and it ultimately altered her path away from medical school. Her interest in science, however, dates back to her mother's dentistry practice.

"She's an old soul, like a sensei, even in college she had this sense of calm and responsibility, and yet she was still super cool and fun," Callahan says. The two met during sorority membership rush, and she watched Osborne quickly rise to leadership in the panhellenic society, eventually becoming its president. While the average student tended to join one of two camps -- partiers and non-partiers -- Osborne was a person that fit in everywhere.

"She's just always been friends with everybody, well liked and respected," Callahan says. "She's been my sounding board, my compass in a storm, and not just for me but for several amazing women in her life."

Osborne's original intention to study medicine was inspired by her pediatrician Priscilla Lynn, her self-described hero.

"I always thought I would grow up to be a pediatrician like mine," Osborne says. "She gave me a level of confidence in and willingness to engage in my own health and to understand how important it was to manage (it)."

She continued to see her pediatrician all through college and reluctantly found a general practitioner after graduation. Watching her mother practice dentistry was also influential to her sense of what was possible careerwise.

"It's true for people who choose entrepreneurial pathways that most have seen someone do it," Osborne says. "Confidence comes from that."

When she asks her undergraduate classes how many of them have watched a family member, friend or someone else in their inner circle run a business, three out of four hands go up.

Once Osborne signed up to go to medical school, she started working for a teen pregnancy clinic managed by a group of midwives, and she found their focus was very different from how the medical side approached maternity care.

"They focused more on the social determinants of health, looking at all the other parts of the young mom's life -- how to fit in school and whether the father was around or the parents were involved," Osborne says. "I watched the midwives become a trusted guide to help really young girls navigate a really complicated situation so that they understand what their options and resources were."

More like her pediatrician's personal touch, the midwives at the pregnancy clinic went well beyond statistics and resonated with her more. It set her path to midwifery.

BIRTH CENTER BORN OF NEED

As founder and chief clinical officer of Baby+Co., Osborne created the birth center to solve her own pain points.

"It was a classic entrepreneurship (scenario); I was interested in the things that were affecting me and my friends," she says. "As young women in college, (I was thinking about) our health issues, what my girlfriends were going through, the challenges they had."

Osborne's own pregnancies and births of her sons, now 14 and 17, were not especially challenging, but she was dismayed that her friends had sometimes life-altering birth experiences. Experiences like that often set a challenging tone for the relationship with the new baby and/or partner and left them on edge for months afterward.

"Having a lackluster or dangerous birth sets the tone or trajectory for a child's life," Osborne says. It turned her to midwifery because it so obviously affected more than one person. "Mother-to-child (perinatal/neonatal care) is interesting because it's two lives, the family system."

Osborne earned a master of science in nursing first, from Vanderbilt University in 2001, then a master of science and finally a doctorate of science, both in maternal and child health, from Harvard School of Public Health in 2003 and 2007, respectively. She trained in Knoxville, Tenn., and practiced in birth centers in Massachusetts before moving to Arkansas.

When her family made the move to the natural state, Osborne accepted a position as an assistant professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas.

"She's somebody who people really gravitate toward," says Kelly Vowell-Johnson, a professor in the UA nursing school. "She has good ideas and really such good soft skills. She's friendly and eager."

Vowell-Johnson connected with her over their shared interest in women's health issues and similar research interests. She could tell that Osborne was passionate about offering choices to women that were better supported by healthcare providers.

"When I got to Arkansas, midwifery was much less available," Osborne says. "It's still not widely available."

She wanted to create a place where women with uncomplicated pregnancies could give birth with relatively little medical intervention and go home only hours afterward. Midwives would visit them in their homes for the necessary, routine checks for mother and baby.

"It was a great venture into trying to solve some of the issues surrounding lack of access to care in Arkansas, where the maternal health issues are very real," Vowell-Johnson says.

The idea came out of Osborne's academic research with the National Birth Center, where she was co-author of a study of maternal and neonatal outcomes that became wiely known in nurse/midwifery circles.

"I wanted to take what looked good in numbers and make it real," Osborne says. "We started it here, and it proved out the same stats" that she had seen in the study. Patients' C-section rates were a third of the national average. Mothers had much greater rates of going through births unmedicated. The process of keeping them out of the hospital avoided a lot of complications, Osborne says, like infections related to being in close proximity with sick people during their stay. And the location down the road from a couple of local hospitals meant a short transfer in the event that one was needed, although staff screened out higher risk pregnancies in hopes of preventing that scenario.

The translational research project was a proof of concept. It worked. When it sold to a private equity company, they made a multi-site replication project of that birth center with several other locations. Osborne says bits of it still exist in the area through the ways it influenced nearby hospitals. Willow Creek Women's Hospital, for instance, made changes in hospital policies and its environment that lean more toward birth center functions and created a natural birth room.

In this new iteration, "it's the best of both worlds, not having to transfer (from birth center to hospital)," Osborne says. Because of these changes, mothers can have a midwife with them, and they can have a water birth in the hospital, two things that bridge the gap of a home birth with a hospital one.

BUSINESS BRAIN

Osborne returned to the University of Arkansas as an assistant professor of practice in 2020 for the Walton College of Business Department of Strategy, Entrepreneurship & Venture Innovation to teach entrepreneurship with a healthcare and wellness focus.

She was drawn in part by the novelty of the department, which was brand new at the time, and the opportunity to help build it from the ground up.

"It doesn't happen often to form a new one," Osborne says. "Entrepreneurship is a part of our history in Northwest Arkansas. In terms of surveying the state (for) strategy and new ventures, it has a stand-alone importance."

Osborne returned to academia with a the perspective that while healthcare providers and workers are critical, so is an understanding that healthcare in America is a business.

"Our healthcare system seems strong, but healthcare in the U.S. is in a for-profit way, a business," Osborne says. "I wanted to take understanding (the) intricacies of how healthcare works and bring it back to the students."

A class that she teaches for occupational therapy students aids their strategy and innovation skills, whether working for a hospital or starting clinics and practices of their own. Osborne believes true change in healthcare will come from those individual ventures, not unlike her own.

By influencing the next generation of healthcare business leaders, Osborne is doing what her own mentors once did for her.

Professors in the midwifery school encouraged her to try the ideas she came up with. One of those was Liz Howard at Women and Infants in Rhode Island, who encouraged Osborne to get a doctorate at a time when she'd settled into work after getting her master's and was not looking to return to school.

"I was frustrated with one-on-one interaction with patients and that the system really kept me from providing care that I thought was most appropriate for that patient," she says. Howard "encouraged me to look at a system-level approach."

From Ira Magaziner, Clinton's chief healthcare policy adviser, Osborne gleaned a particular problem-solving approach for any issue, health or otherwise. She watched how he approached the hurdles of treating HIV in the developing world while working as a consultant for the Clinton Foundation for one year in Jamaica. He would look at all the underlying components as well as taking it on a population level, not just an individual one.

The work of that organization, and Osborne's role assessing the readiness of health clinics to test people for HIV and use antivirals in labor, led to antiretrovirals available in the developing world.

"I can only see so many patients in a day, but on a policy level, there's a bigger impact, bigger bang for your buck."

Cara Osborne poses for a portrait, Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville. She is a professor in the Walton College's newest school of entrepreneurship. She is a helicopter pilot and also has a line of bourbon that she made. Check out nwaonline.com/220215Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Self portrait

Cara Blaize Caskey Osborne

Date and place of birth: Lexington, Ky., July 15, 1979

Family: husband Steve Brooks; sons Maxwell Osborne, 17, Tate Osborne, 14; bonus kids Matthew Brooks, 18, Eli Brooks, 15, and Maggie Brooks, 11.

Really good bourbon should be: memorable. It sticks with you. It’s as much about the moment as what’s in the glass.

The best advice I’ve ever received is: to just keep doing the next right thing.

Something I think everyone should try at least once is: wake surfing.

My favorite place in Northwest Arkansas is: Beaver Lake.

The last show I binged on television was: “Yellowstone.”

Flying myself has always seemed like the ultimate freedom to me.

Blaize and Brooks is named after myself (middle name) and Steve Brooks, my husband and partner in all things.

When I have an hour of free time, I spend it: it hardly ever happens but I usually spend it taking a walk or sitting by a fire.

A few of my fantasy dinner party guests would be: Mohammad Ali, a great Kentuckian and American. He fought for what he believed in in the ring and outside it. Loretta Lynn, who was a feminist before that was a thing. And Liz Lambert, with her El Cosmico project and the Transpecos festival, she found a way to share a part of her home with the world.

Three words to describe me: curious, creative, tenacious.

Getting on your mountain bike: and finding other women at your skill level to go ride with is like flying, it’s pretty male dominated. Being on the board of Women of Oz is more about growing interest among women to know that it’s not scary, aggressive or boys-only.







