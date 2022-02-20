City looks at adjusting water bills after leaks

FORT SMITH -- The city's Board of Directors and Utilities Department are looking for a way to adjust water bills for leaks that will be beneficial to both the city and customers.

Utilities Director Lance McAvoy brought a proposed update to the water-leak adjustment policy to the directors during a study session Feb. 8.

McAvoy said that when the department took over the billing and collection for water, sewer and solid waste in 2019, they found people were receiving free annual leak adjustments. He said he didn't think giving away services was part of operating a modern business, so the department wrote a procedure in 2020 based on what similar towns in Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Arkansas implemented.

McAvoy said the current procedure requires customers to pay for the full amount of water passing through the meter in both external and internal water leaks, but receive no adjustment for inside plumbing leaks such as toilets or faucets.

"We allowed two leak adjustments per six-month period for water," McAvoy said. "Basically the customer just called in and said 'Hey, I had a leak and here's a receipt for it' and they were eligible for two consecutive months of adjustments. If the bill did not occur during winter average, which is April through October, so if it happened in November through March we looked at what their average use was for the previous six months and we used that to do the adjustment on the sewer. There was no adjustment during summer months, because you were not on winter averaging, and irrigation systems were not eligible for a leak adjustment."

McAvoy said proposed changes to the standard procedure would allow both internal and external leaks to be adjusted. The water use must exceed two times the seasonal or monthly average for it to be considered a leak, and leaking irrigation services are still not eligible for adjustment.

Residential and commercial customers with accounts in good standing must apply for the adjustment no later than 90 days after the increased consumption. They're allowed one leak adjustment in any 12-month period, with a maximum of two billings periods that may be adjusted due to the leak.

The proposed billing adjustment for water would look at the water volume over the seasonal or monthly average and bill it at the lowest-tier rate. The adjustment for wastewater would be the wastewater volume over the seasonal average billed at a 50% rate.

"I mentioned the tiers, and this is something that several municipalities do, including some in Northwest Arkansas," McAvoy explained. "Basically you take your usage. So I mentioned my standard usage is 5 ccf. I jump up to 11ccf and have proof that there was a leak. That 6ccf would be billed at the lowest tier. I'm still paying for the water, but I'm not paying the $298 for it, I'm paying the $224 for it. So there is a savings. And if it's even higher, if it went into that $335, which is our highest payment tier for residential water, we would still decrease that to the lowest tier rate."

The "ccf" McAvoy referenced represents 100 cubic feet of water.

Lavon Morton, Ward 3 director, said he doesn't think it's fair to bill people for water they didn't use when they can prove there's a leak, and gave an example of people with low income living in older, leak-prone houses not being able to afford it. He also noted customers don't get their bills until the end of the month, so they likely wouldn't be able to call a plumber and get the leak fixed within two months.

"If you can prove that a plumber came out and fixed the leak, I don't think there should be a limitation of one," Morton said. "Putting the misfortune that occurs to a person that doesn't have a massive amount of income is not what the city is in the business of doing."

"That's why I reached out and sent the email that said tell me what you want and we'll implement it," City Administrator Carl Geffken said. "It was that straightforward. We make about $1 million worth of adjustments per year. If we go down this road, it will increase. So that will affect future rates for water, and that's fine if that's the direction you'd like us to go."

Kevin Settle, at-large director, asked McAvoy if he can put together a timeline for the best and worst case scenarios for when a customer receives their bill to when they can schedule a plumber to fix a leak.

"I agree with Director Morton. I think you're going to be almost three months to make it fair because getting a plumber is hard. The other question I had is -- the one thing you haven't done here is how do you identify somebody's got a leak without breaking their bank? I think that's really what we're trying to get to," he said.

Settle suggested that the Utility Department use a different color of paper if a bill is abnormally high or have customers notify the department if they plan to use more water that month, such as when filling a swimming pool.

McAvoy said when the Utility Department sees a customer has double the use or more, they call or email the customer after getting a meter read. He said having a pool fill form is a great idea and something they can implement.

"What I don't want to see is somebody say 'I've got a leak. I'll just call my buddy the plumber, and every two months they can adjust me.' I don't want abuse, so how do you direct a policy that it's two times a year or it's once every whatever. Because I can see abuse happening," Settle said.

SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES

The final proposed changes to the standard operating procedure are for adjustments when there's unexplained high use.

McAvoy explained this is a new procedure for eligible customers, which he defined as single-family residential water account holder with a minimum of 13 consecutive months of water use at the service address. They must have a single billing period with undefined high water use greater than two times the average water use, and haven't received an undefined high water use bill adjustment during the previous 24 months.

McAvoy said they would also allow a one-month adjustment for customers affected by the inaccurate meters the Utility Department is working to replace.

"If you have a water meter that does not function. We have some out there that read zero, and we know that. We have some out there that consistently read 2 every month, and we look at how many people we see living in a house, and we know there's no way they're using just 2 ccf. And we change out the meter and all of a sudden it jumps up from 2 to 15. Well, they now have an accurate meter reading the accurate amount of water that they are using. Through no fault of their own, because can you tell me how much water you use in a week without thinking about your bill, how much water is used in your household during a standard week?" McAvoy asked.

Jarred Rego, Ward 1 director, said the new procedure would go into effect March 1 unless the directors made requests for changes. He asked if it would be worthwhile to have the new procedure brought as a proposal for the directors in mid-March so they have time to go through the policy and share more feedback.

"It'll be a resolution, and the direction that I think from all of the one-on-one communications -- in addition to what has been spoken about this evening -- is that the policy will be that if you have a leak, it will be able to have an adjustment that if needed will go over three bills, because we don't know the timing, and we will adjust for the sewer back to the three-month average prior to the leak," Geffken said.