Club news: MUFON meets Feb. 26 in Fayetteville

PanCan

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 via Google Meets. They will discuss PurpleStride 2022 and how you can become involved to support the event.

Information: pancan.org, (310) 725-0025 or email jallison@pancanvolunteer.org.

SUV

The McPherson Camp of the Sons Of Union Veterans Of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Gusano's Pizza, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for dinner and visiting.

The Sons Of Union Veterans is a group of male descendants of members of the United States armed forces or government officials who served between 1861-1865. The meeting is open to all.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Feb. 23 at Siloam Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store at 1295 N. Mount Olive St. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Bob Henry Park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or bvvohh@gmail.com.

Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Model Railroad and Historical Society announces the 19th annual Great Northwest Arkansas Model Train Show to be held Feb. 26 at the Benton County Fair Grounds in Bentonville. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an admission fee of $8 for adults and children 12 and younger admitted free. There will be $1 off at the door with a donation of non-perishable food items. The proceeds will be donated to local charities.

There will not be a meeting in February as preparation for the show will take its place. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 24 at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.

Information: Email train072@cox.net.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at the Fayetteville Drake Field conference room. Topics will include field investigation training and the regular section agenda that will include topics on case reports, the monthly MUFON Journal, update on the April Ozark Mountain UFO Conference in Eureka Springs and ongoing disclosure.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479)422-9586

Music Club

Andante Music Club is hosting a reception at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 following the concert of Rachel Breen at Northwest Arkansas Community College, White Auditorium-Burns Hall, 1 College Drive in Bentonville. She is the winner of the National Federation of Music Clubs' 2021 Young Artist Competition and concludes the Arkansas Young Artist Tour in Bentonville.

Andante Music Club also invites the public to their March 1 meeting. Debra Hall and Don Powers, pianists, will present a program of piano duets at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

All Andante programs are free and open to the public. Andante Music club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Park behind the church on the lower level leaving the drive-through clear for loading and unloading. The program for February is "Return to Learn," and a few of the members will present short demos in fabric dying, faux flange binding, wool applique, fidget quilts and drawstring purses, and another one of our members giving her quilt story.

Guests are welcome for a $5 guest fee. This fee will be applied to your membership fee if you choose to join the guild the same day you visit.

Watch for the club's coming event in April. Calico Cut-Ups is planning a Country Store on April 1 and 2 with all your quilting wants and needs for sale.

Information: myrlenemcz@aol.com.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners, a volunteer group that works with the County Extension Office to educate people and beautify the local environment, will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 1 at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. The public is welcome.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking March 2 on the Chinquapin Trail. This will be a 3.5 mile loop hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Big Sugar Creek State Park, which is about 6 miles east of Pineville, Mo., on Big Sugar Creek Road (county road SEW24).

Information: Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net or visit bvhikingclub.com.