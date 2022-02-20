Defensive delight; No. 23 Hogs defeat No. 16 Vols despite offensive woes





FAYETTEVILLE -- Tennessee held the University of Arkansas to its season-low in scoring, but that was fine with the Razorbacks because their defense was even stingier.

The No. 23 Razorbacks beat the No. 16 Vols 58-48 on Saturday in Walton Arena in a defensive struggle.

It was the lowest point total for the Razorbacks in a game they won in nine years, since a 56-33 home win over Vanderbilt in 2013.

Arkansas' 30.5% shooting (18 of 59) looked downright hot compared to Tennessee's 27.1% (16 of 59).

"I thought we really defended at a high level," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "I mean, Tennessee is so well coached. They cut so hard, they move the ball. They're a high assist team.

"They played three point guards sometimes at a time. They push the ball."

"We're not always cosmetically pleasing offensively. But man, do we play hard. When I say we play hard, I'm talking about the last month-and-a-half."

Arkansas (21-6, 10-4 SEC) is 11-1 in its last 12 games with the lone loss 68-67 at No. 25 Alabama last week.

"I'm just going to keep saying it," Musselman said. "Nobody plays harder in the country than this team does right now. Because Tennessee plays as hard as anybody.

"That was a great basketball game to watch if you like physical toughness. It was a battle for loose balls. It was a battle on the glass.

"Any time you had the ball it was physical. Any time you had the ball around the rim it was physical both ways."

Arkansas' previous scoring low was in a 63-55 victory over Mississippi State two weeks ago. Tennessee's low had been in a 52-51 loss at Texas.

The Vols' 48 points were the lowest scored by a ranked team against Arkansas since the shot clock was instituted during the 1986-87 season, according to Hogstats.com.

Arkansas has held 10 of its last 12 opponents to under 40% shooting.

"We've been out-defending teams," said Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams, who had 13 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. "From the beginning of the year, we've had a lot of games where we haven't shot it really well, we just played defense.

"We talked about it before the game -- you don't have to be a good player to play defense. It just takes hard work.

"I feel like we come into games focusing on defense and that's winning us a lot of games."

Sophomore guard Davonte "Devo" Davis is one of the Razorbacks' most tenacious defenders.

"Knowing that every game is not going to be our best shooting night, defense doesn't take talent," Davis said. "It takes effort and hustle, and I think everyone on this team has that.

"When we're all capable of playing defense as hard as we can, I think we can beat anyone in the country."

Arkansas came into the game holding opponents to an average of 66.1 points in SEC play and Tennessee's opponents were averaging 67.2.





"I felt like early we were dribbling too much east and west, doing nothing north and south," Vols Coach Rick Barnes said. "Both teams are good defensive teams, obviously.

"I thought our zone was really good. I thought it helped us buy time, put them in long possessions and allowed us to try to keep some guys out there.

"We were just really scrambling to try to get it down to where we could keep it close and get it down to the end and hopefully get some offense back going."

Neither team led by more than Arkansas' 14-10 advantage until the Razorbacks put together a late surge.

Arkansas outscored Tennessee 11-1 over a 2:16 span to move ahead 51-42 with 5:17 left.

Davis keyed the run by hitting two three-pointers and had an assist on a layup by Au'Diese Toney.

"Devo rose up on those two threes and shot them with great confidence when we really needed to try to get some type of separation," Musselman said. "Because it was just like a boxing match where it's jab for jab. Nobody could throw a knockout punch.

"I felt like it was going to come down to the last possession to be honest."

The Razorbacks avoided that by hitting 7 of 8 free throws in the final 58.7 seconds, including Chris Lykes going 4 of 4, Toney 2 of 2 and Davis 1 of 2.

Arkansas won with senior guard JD Notae, its leading scorer, limited to 24 minutes because of foul trouble. He scored 13 points before fouling out with 3:05 left.

"We're playing by next man up," Williams said. "Everybody is ready to go.

"I feel like we're able to make runs now with whoever is in the game."

Arkansas held Tennessee to 4 of 24 on three-pointers.

Junior guard Santiago Vescovi, the Vols' leading scorer averaging 13.8 points, was held to seven. He shot 2 of 13, including 1 of 9 three-pointers.

Musselman credited Toney, a 6-6 senior who shot 1 of 5 from the field but had 10 rebounds, with his defense on Vescovi.

"Au'Diese was struggling offensively, but I just felt like I couldn't take him out of the game," Musselman said. "Because A'Duiese can guard point guards and he can guard perimeter shooters and he's got such great length and size. ... His defense was phenomenal."

Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) with 12 points. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler added 11 points.

The Vols were forcing opponents into an average of 17 turnovers, but Arkansas had 10 to Tennessee's 15, helping the Razorbacks to a 13-2 advantage in points off of turnovers.

"Amazed," Musselman said. "I felt if we could just stay even with them in points off turnovers, that would be a huge plus for us.

"We took great care of the ball because they're so physical and it's a grind game."









