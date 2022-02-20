Desha County man dies after confrontation with neighbor, police say

A Desha County man is dead after, Arkansas State Police said, he wielded a knife and charged at a neighbor with a gun.

Travis Edward Ward, 40, died Saturday after being shot by his neighbor, according to an Arkansas State Police release. Ward's residence was reported in the 600 block of Oakwood Bayou Road, about 6 miles northeast of Dumas and about 45 miles southeast of Pine Bluff.

Ward’s neighbor was clearing brush along Oakward Bayou Road when charged by Ward, the release said. The Desha County sheriff’s office told state police that Ward had made several threats about killing the neighbor last week.

The neighbor has been questioned by special agents and was released at the direction of the county’s prosecuting attorney, the release said.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler declined to release the neighbor’s name Sunday when contacted by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, citing the circumstances of the shooting and the prosecutor's decision to release the suspect.

Special agents with Arkansas State Police found a gun and two knives at the scene Saturday, the release said.

The investigation, which includes questioning family and friends of the of the victim and suspects, is continuing. The case file will be turned over to the Desha County prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether to press charges.

Ward’s body was being transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.