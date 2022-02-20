District outlines ’21 project funding

Breakdown by county

Amounts in grants awarded to entities in each county in 2021 with the help of the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District:

• Crawford: $1.01 million

• Franklin: $862,753

• Logan: $570,910

• Sebastian: $482,500

• Polk: $318,991

• Scott: $87,500

Source: Western Arkansas Planning

and Development District 2021

Annual Report

FORT SMITH — The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District helped secure more than $3.3 million for projects in its service area last year.

The district posted its annual report for 2021 on its website Feb. 7. It states the district’s community and economic development department submitted 49 grant applications to various agencies last year, which covered projects in six western Arkansas counties. Nineteen applications were approved for funding.

Sasha Grist, district executive director, said attaining the money speaks to how fortunate the organization is to be able to work together, look for funding opportunities and then collaborate with the region’s cities and counties to make the applications to provide additional services and programs to those who need them.

The district is a Fort Smith-based organization providing information, support and services concerning a variety of fields to those in Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Polk, Scott and Sebastian counties, according to its website.

APPLYING FOR GRaNTS

Tracee McKenna, the district’s director of community development, said the community and economic development department primarily assists the counties and cities in applying for grants. It also works to administer grants in the event of a successful application.

“And the types of projects that we’re looking to do with the cities and counties range anywhere from street projects, sidewalk projects, outdoor recreation, which would include trails or playground projects,” McKenna said. “Really, there’s a vast array of the types of projects that we assist our communities with.”

Most of the projects in which the district gets involved come down to a “quality of life issue,” she said.

For example, a project to expand parks or trails in a municipality would benefit both current and future residents by making that municipality more attractive to companies looking to move to an area that could provide amenities to their employees, according to McKenna. Similarly, sidewalk projects help make a community more walkable and make it easier for residents to access everyday necessities without needing a vehicle.

McKenna said the district’s role in these types of projects is to help get money to benefit local communities that may not be able to do so on their own.

“Our smaller towns, our smaller cities, they don’t have a large staff,” McKenna said. “They may have a part-time mayor.”

The district works with certain grant programs on a regular basis, she said.

Grants awarded last year came from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission; Arkansas Department of Public Safety; Arkansas Historic Preservation Program; Arkansas Department of Transportation; Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism; the state Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-Based Program and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to the annual report.

Of the more than $3.3 million invested in projects in the area in 2021, more than $2.9 million came from grants from these agencies while the remaining $363,763 was money provided at the local level, McKenna said.

Local ProJects funded

The project that received the largest investment, $395,860, was the Van Buren Boys & Girls Club’s community impact program in Cedarville, according to information provided by McKenna. This included a $314,500 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Community Development Block Grant program and $81,360 in local money.

Cindy Faldon, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, said Cedarville applied for the grant. The club’s program at Cedarville is a partnership with the city and the Cedarville School District. It’s housed in the safe room at Cedarville Elementary School.

The money will allow a space at the School District to be renovated for dedicated programming that will include technology and art, thus facilitating a more “impactful experience” for the kids, according to Faldon.

A project at the Van Buren Boys & Girls Club itself received a $162,380 grant and $8,903 in local money, according to McKenna. Faldon said the money will likewise be used to renovate an area in the center’s facility, which belongs to Van Buren, into more program space.

Another major project the annual report lists is construction of a water storage tank for Branch. It received a combined investment of $358,426 from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and local money.

Mayor Gerald Harris said the city’s current water tank is insufficient to meet the increased demands of its water system. He estimated the system had about 90 customers in Branch when it was originally installed during the 1970s.

“Now, there’s about 200 customers, and I’d say that 50% of our water users are now outside the city, where the water lines over the years have expanded, and that expansion has caused an increase in water,” Harris said. “We’ve been able to manage the system, but at this point, the volume needs to be increased.”

Harris said the new tank will be able to operate at almost double the capacity of the current tank with increased water pressure. It will also be on land the city owns as opposed to the current tank, which is on land the city is leasing.

The city purchases water from the Ratcliff water system.

The engineering plans for the project are complete and pending approval by the Arkansas Department of Health, according to Harris. Harris anticipates it shouldn’t take more than five months to complete the project once it’s approved.

The Mulberry Community Food Pantry was awarded $313,355 between Arkansas Economic Development Commission and local money, according to the Planning and Development District.

Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said the money will be used to double the facility’s square footage to include a walk-in freezer and cooler, as well as a loading dock and storage area. This will allow the pantry to accept and store items requiring cooling, such as produce or frozen food, until they can be distributed to residents. The pantry has relied on borrowing refrigerated trucks from local trucking companies for cool storage when they’re available.

Baxter estimated the project would go out for bids within the next couple of months after the architectural plans are finalized. He hopes the expansion will be finished by the end of the year, he said.

Other big-ticket investments in 2021 included $315,150 for an expansion of the Booneville Senior Center, $305,835 for the Franklin County Learning Center and a $296,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program for new sidewalks and streetlights in downtown Mena, according to the district.

Thomas Saccente can be reached by email at tsaccente@ nwadg.com .













