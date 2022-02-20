Double Springs bridge closes for 30 days

FARMINGTON -- The Double Springs bridge that crosses Farmington Branch closed Monday for repairs to the bridge and, weather permitting, is scheduled to reopen March 12.

Floyd Shelley, the city's public works manager, told the City Council in May the bridge was in "dire need" of repairs that would last for three to five years. After that, Shelley said, the city would need to look for funding for a new bridge.

According to a memo from Floyd to the City Council, the latest inspection by the Arkansas Department of Transportation identified several "major deficiencies." Floyd said the state wants Farmington to address the needs within six months.

"If we don't proceed with this, the state could condemn (the bridge) and Double Springs would be closed," Floyd told council members last year.

The council in May approved a $44,480 contract with Garver engineering firm to design repairs for the bridge and then seek bids for the project.

Shelley said the bridge has two sections, which he described, saying, "one section is ancient and the other section is very, very old." He estimates the bridge is probably more than 80 years old.

At its November meeting, the council awarded a low bid of $187,477 to Steve Beam Construction Inc. for rehabilitation of the bridge over Farmington Branch.

Detours around the closed bridge on Double Springs Road include Sellers Road to Broyles Street, or Broyles Street to Sellers, and Goose Creek Road to Little Elm Road to Rheas Mill Road, or the other way, depending on which direction someone is driving.