Face time for a Rohwer detainee

Giant seven-foot tall bronze faces of women gaze across the small expanse of Roosevelt Island in the middle of New York City's East River.

The faces are the centerpiece of The Girl Puzzle Monument, a sculptural installation that was dedicated on Roosevelt Island in December.

The monument is primarily a tribute to activist and journalist Nellie Bly, who went undercover in the 1880s as a mental patient so she could expose the mistreatment of patients at the former Blackwell's Island Asylum in a series of newspaper articles. The first published article was titled "The Girl Puzzle." Her articles were later compiled into a book, "Ten Days in a Mad-House."

Artist and sculptor Amanda Matthews of Lexington, Ky., was selected to design the monument and oversee its installation in the center of Lighthouse Park at the northern tip of Roosevelt Island, which is illuminated by a 50-foot tall lighthouse constructed by asylum patients in 1872.

The location of the sculptures is significant because of their proximity to what had been the old asylum. One prominent building known as The Octagon is the last remnant of the original building where Nellie Bly went undercover; it was the main entrance to the New York City Mental Health Hospital, also known as the New York City Lunatic Asylum.

Nellie Bly "gave a voice and a face to women who had no visibility or prominence in society," said Matthews, whose sculptures provide just such a voice not only for Bly, but also for many women, including an Asian American, an African American, a young girl, and an older LGBTQ woman.

"Each of the faces--rendered in partial sections that appear like giant puzzle pieces--show a depth of emotion and complexity of being broken and repair," Matthews said. "Alone and together, they represent parts of The Girl Puzzle."

Quotes taken from the writings of Nelly Bly are positioned near each of the sculptures and seem to serve as captions for the likenesses of the women represented.

The Asian American woman's face reflects her life experience, which was influenced by her harsh incarceration during World War II at an internment camp at Rohwer, Ark.

The African American woman's face was inspired by a mother who dedicated her life to helping others after enduring the grief and agony of losing her infant child.

The young girl's face depicts a child who was the subject of court cases where she had no voice.

The older woman represents a member of the LGBTQ community who has publicly advocated for civil rights and equality.

Positioned near the northernmost end of the narrow island, the sculptures and the park are aesthetically framed by the skyline of Manhattan on one side of the East River and the ethnically diverse borough of Queens on the other.

The Asian American's face in The Girl Puzzle was inspired by Mioko Eya Chambliss, whose life was suddenly upended after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

"Mioko is an American by birth, and was 18 years old in 1942, when by Executive Order, she was moved from her home in Gardena, Calif.," Matthews said. "She was later interned to Rohwer, a 500-acre camp surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards."

The Executive Order (issued almost exactly 80 years ago on Feb. 19, 1942) authorized the relocation and detention of anyone whom the government deemed a threat to national security.

The Rohwer War Relocation Center in rural Desha County in southeast Arkansas was one of several similar facilities hastily built across the U.S. In total, the camps held about 120,000 people of Japanese descent.

Mioko was imprisoned at Rohwer for several years, along with more than 8,000 other Japanese Americans, most of whom had been forcibly relocated from California. The Rohwer camp operated from September 1942 until November 1945.

Today, Mioko Chambliss lives in a memory care facility in Lexington, Ky. Her youngest son, Roger, recently reported that, other than her memory issues, Mioko is doing well and is in good spirits.

It was through Roger Chambliss that Matthews became aware of Mioko's past. Chambliss volunteers on various projects at Matthews' Prometheus Art Foundry in Kentucky.

After discussing Mioko's story with her, Matthews said, "She knows the sting of racism, the dehumanization of immigrants, and the loneliness and alienation of being held against her will under dreadful and appalling circumstances by her own government. She knows what it is like to give a despairing farewell glance at freedom."

At the dedication for The Girl Puzzle, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the monument was designed to illuminate women who have endured hardship, but are stronger for it.

"This monument, with its five faces representing the broad diversity of so many women, will provide a poignant educational and meaningful destination for visitors to reflect on our shared history and remember that women's rights are human rights," said Governor Hochul.

Since the 1800s, the small island in the East River has housed hospitals, asylums and a prison, and became known as Welfare Island in 1921.

After many years of decay and at least two fires, The Octagon stood empty and was close to ruin. It was eventually restored and now is the lobby entrance to a large apartment complex of about 500 units.

In 1973, Welfare Island was renamed Roosevelt Island in honor of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Two years later, planning began for Four Freedoms Park, a four-acre memorial that celebrates the four freedoms that Roosevelt articulated in his 1941 State of the Union address: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

The Rohwer Japanese American Relocation Center is largely lost to history. Several monuments and memorials, however, are still maintained to commemorate the camp near the unincorporated community of Rohwer.

One monument that resembles a military tank honors young Japanese Americans who lost their lives while serving in Europe with the U.S. Army's 100th Battalion and 442th Combat team. The site of the camp is designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Additional information is available through the WWII Japanese American Internment Museum, which opened in 2013 and is located at 100 South Railroad Street in McGehee. The Center is operated as an Arkansas State University Heritage Site.

New York City is a favorite travel destination for my wife, Sarah, and me. We became interested in Roosevelt Island and made plans to visit there while in New York over the Christmas holidays after seeing a television news report about The Girl Puzzle Monument. We were surprised to later learn about the Arkansas connection of the Asian American sculpture inspired by Mioko Chambliss.

Roosevelt Island measures about two miles in length, with a maximum width of 800 feet and a total area of just 147 acres. Its population of about 12,000 people patronize grocery stores, shops, restaurants, and live in a variety of apartment buildings.

The island is accessible by city buses, the oldest urban commuter tramway in the U.S., and a subway station that is two tall escalator flights beneath the river. Self-guided walking tours require about three hours. A regular Red Bus schedule provides on-island transport. A visitor's center is centrally located to provide assistance and information.

For more information visit www.thegirlpuzzle.com.

Chuck Jones formerly was business editor of the Arkansas Democrat. He later worked in public relations and marketing in Little Rock and Atlanta, and now manages a travel club and writes newspaper columns for First Community Bank in Batesville.