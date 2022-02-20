Farmington, Prairie Grove school board seats up for election

All five seats on the Farmington School Board and five out of seven seats on Prairie Grove School Board are up for election this year as a result of a state law requiring the districts be zoned because a greater percentage of the population now belongs to a minority status.

The law requires any board of a community having a combined minority population of more than 10% create zones. The law provides that a school district that attains 10% minority population out of the total population shall elect board members in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, as amended.

According to the 2020 census, the Farmington School District has 19.6% minority population, and the Prairie Grove School District has 17.6% minority population.

The Lincoln School District, which already has zoned school board members, has a 22.9% minority population, according to the 2020 census.

Both Farmington and Prairie Grove school boards have taken all steps necessary to comply with the law, including approving a resolution to create and approve the zones drawn up by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

For Farmington, five zones were created, and each of the board members must reside in the district being represented.

The Prairie Grove School Board has seven members and decided to have five members elected by zone and two members elected at large. The positions currently held by board members Casie Ruland and William Dick are the at-large positions and will not be on this year's school election ballot.

The candidate filing period opens at noon Feb. 22. The candidate filing period closes at noon March 1. The election will be May 24.

Persons interested in being a school board candidate are advised to obtain materials about running for office from the Washington County Clerk's office, then circulate petitions to gather signatures of at least 20 qualified residents of the district and zone.

To be eligible for a school board seat, a person must be a registered voter, live in the respective school district and live in the zone he or she will represent, if the position is a zoned seat. They must not be an employee of the district. A felony, in most cases, is a disqualifier for running for school board or holding a school board seat.

Term lengths will be established by elected board members drawing lots. Both Farmington and Prairie Grove school boards will draw for term lengths after the May 24 school election. According to the law, no more than two board members can be up for election in any year.