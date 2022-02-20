Female empowerment





A host of professional women showed up for the Grand Opening Nest at Night: Building Your Best Year Yet.

The event, a kickoff of The Nest at Night Inspirational Series, took place Jan. 27 at the South Main-area location of what is described as a "co-working clubhouse and social community ... designed by women, for women."





Co-founders Erin Hohnbaum and Natalie Ghidotti welcomed guests who partook of libations during happy hour, then settled down for a panel discussion featuring local female entrepreneurs. Sharing comments about the past year and giving tips to the women on how to move forward and live their "best year yet in 2022" were:

• Zara Abbasi, owner of @zaramadeit and Founder of FriendHer;

• Kristin Daniel, owner of Parity Financial Group and co-founder of PowHer Players women's community; and

• Gretchen Jackson, owner of Beyond Sound and Security and a certified life coach.

The discussion was moderated by Hohnbaum, also owner of E.Leigh's Contemporary Boutiques and co-founder of PowHer Players.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Grand Opening Nest at Night







