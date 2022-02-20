Fighting through an injury

In outlasting Rogers Heritage's Zane Garner for a win by 9-5 decision Saturday at the boys state wrestling tournament in Little Rock, Vincent Bryan did something that seemed nearly impossible.

The Little Rock Central senior capped two years of perfection -- going 25-0 as a junior and 44-0 as a senior -- with a individual state title in the 195-pound weight class to be one of two back-to-back title winners in the 6A classification this season. Perhaps more impressive, Bryan did so with a broken back.

"It's been brutal," Bryan said, "but I just wanted to get this last state title, because wrestling is, like, my entire life."

Bryan has wrestled with back pain since his freshman year, but he learned that his pains were much more significant soon after winning his junior state title, as he was diagnosed with two stress fractures in the same vertebrae.

"It was a lot worse whenever it first happened," Bryan said. "My legs were paralyzed for 20 minutes. I couldn't move them at all."

Since allowing his back to heal, the senior said he has kept workouts and training to a minimum during his 44-win campaign. Even still, the top-seeded Bryan breezed through Friday's slate, pinning Fort Smith Northside's Andrew Hernandez in 15 seconds for a first-round win, then pinning Cabot's Silas Leaver in 38 seconds to advance to the semifinals. He defeated Fayetteville's Sean Poole on a 10-2 major decision to advance to the title match.

Following Saturday's title, he said he'll be taking off two months before preparing to attend the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on a wrestling scholarship. Bryan is "the kind of kid that we cannot let leave our state," Tournament Director Pat Smith said.

"This is how you build your program, with an in-state kid," Smith said. "It brings excitement to your program ... and it brings a little more prestige to your high school wrestling."

Smith, who wrestled and coached at Oklahoma State, has been running and coaching the Arkansas Wrestling Academy since 2008 and working with Bryan since he was a ninth-grader. When Bryan joins the Trojans, he'll be the fourth Division I wrestler Smith has coached since moving to Arkansas.

"I've never seen anybody work and train as hard," Smith said of what separates Bryan. "Never. Never have I seen anybody put in more time into this sport. ... He's more of a natural athlete. He's got more to learn, and that's what's exciting, because his best is even yet to come."

4-time champ

Caleb Record joined rare company Saturday, when the Berryville wrestler took home his fourth state title, defeating Arkadelphia's Maddox Atkins by fall at 3:42 for the win in the 120-pound weight class.

Record (29-4) is the third wrestler to record a fourth title the past two seasons, joining Greenbrier's Caleb Winston and Bentonville's Jake Adams from last year's tournament.

"It's unreal," Record said. "I didn't do it all on my own. I had my dad. He taught me everything I know, so I owe it all to my dad."

The youngest of five siblings, Record said it's always been a family goal to have a four-time state champion in the family.

"When you're the littlest, you've got to be tough," said Seth Record, a Berryville assistant and Caleb's father. "That's the way it's been with him forever."

Caleb's oldest siblings, Corey Roberts and Tye Roberts, both competed in youth wrestling, but the sport wasn't sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association while they were in high school. Caleb's other two brothers, Garrett Record and Colton Record, were state champions, with Garrett securing a title in 2016 and Colton winning back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020.

All in the family

Rogers Heritage junior Zayne Lewis picked up his second straight Class 6A state title Saturday, but he's just trying to keep up with his sister.

Zayne (41-3) won the 120-pound weight class with a 9-0 win over Isaac Chapracki of Rogers. Now he's even with his sister, Skylur, who picked up her second title in two years Thursday. But she's a year younger than her brother.

Zayne Lewis said he's worked hard to improve technically from a year ago, but he also tried to help his sister get better, too.

"I just try to push her," Lewis said. "I just want her to be better."

Lewis acknowledged his sister gave him a hard time when she became the fourth Arkansas female wrestler to earn All America honors at junior nationals in Fargo, N.D., last summer.

Tiger titles

Bentonville may have have its string of five consecutive Class 6A team titles snapped Saturday, but the Tigers still took home some individual hardware.

Bentonville finished second to Rogers Heritage in the team race, but the Tigers won four individual weight classes, the most by any individual school in 6A. Connor Kneeshaw won at 160 pounds for the second straight year, while Zander Payne (126), Benjamin Smith (132) and Andrew Williamson (220) also claimed titles.

Williamson actually trailed 3-2 in the first period, but got the quick pin to earn the crown in just 51 seconds.

Kneeshaw and Williamson will be moving on, but Payne's a junior and Smith is only a freshman, so Bentonville Coach Jason Adams said the future's definitely bright.

"We got a lot of guys, tough kids," Adams said. "We're just going to keep rocking and rolling."

Numbers boost

While the 2021 boys state wrestling tournament saw a drop in participant numbers for the first time in five years, this season's tournament made up for the drop with record turnout for both wrestlers and schools.

In total, 567 wrestlers from 57 schools competed this season. That's 94 more wrestlers and 10 more schools than 2021. Both increases are the sharpest in the tournament's history. At a media event for the tournament Wednesday, tournament director Greg Hatcher also said the state's youth championship also saw an increase in participants this year, jumping to 500 from 420 wrestlers a year ago.

"It all starts with a funnel," Hatcher said. "And we have better wrestlers coming. We have more wrestlers coming, because they're starting earlier and earlier in Arkansas."

Last year's turnout drop was attributed to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a document from the tournament.