Education notebook

Filing period near

for school races

Tuesday begins the one-week filing period for people who want to run for open school board positions in districts that hold annual elections in the spring simultaneous to the preferential primary election.

That election date is May 24 this year.

The candidate filing period for unpaid school board positions will end March 1. Candidate filing is to be done in the county clerk's office.

Arkansas school boards can choose, in even-numbered years, to hold elections in conjunction with the preferential primary election or with the general election, which this year will be Nov. 8.

District backs plan

for paying of fees

The Pulaski County Special School District last week defended Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.'s recent order on payment of legal fees by the district to attorneys for Black students in a long-running school desegregation case.

The attorneys for the McClendon intervenors objected earlier this month to the judge's order that allows the Pulaski County Special district to pay $325,098 in legal fees and monitoring costs to the intervenors in 12 equal installments over a year. The team of attorneys and desegregation monitors, led by Austin Porter Jr. and Robert Pressman, asked Marshall to reconsider his decision on the payment plan.

Attorneys for the district said, in part, in a 15-page brief last week that there is "nothing novel or improper about spreading out the payment of an award of attorneys' fees."

The legal team headed by Devin Bates said the record in the case "more than justifies" the judge's decision on the payment plan. The district's return to fiscal stability and normalcy "comes on the heels of a tumultuous past decade," the district attorneys wrote.

That turmoil included the state takeover of the district for fiscal distress and the separation of what is now the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District from the Pulaski County Special system in 2016, they said.

"The Pulaski County Special School District respectfully requests that the Court DENY Intervenors' Motion for Reconsideration, and instead leave the existing award in place," the district attorneys concluded.

18 educators get

grants for forum

Eighteen Arkansas educators have been selected to receive a sponsorship of up to $2,000 to attend the Computer Science Teachers Association Annual Conference in July in Chicago.

The sponsorships will assist educators with expanding their knowledge of computer science and give them the opportunity to network with other educators from around the world.

The selected educators are: Carole Anderson, Bauxite School District; Phillip Blake, eStem Public Charter Schools; Robin Boerwinkle, Smackover-Norphlet School District; Eden Buergler, Fort Smith School District; Shanta Calhoun, Arkansas Lighthouse Academies; Rachel Fish, Magnolia School District; and Chelsea Henderson, Earle School District.

Also selected are: Elizabeth Hiers, Calico Rock School District; Valerie Hooten, Lonoke School District; Katelyn Kunz, Elkins School District; Vincent Mathews, Hot Springs School District; Michele Owen, Bryant School District; Jessica Pena, Springdale School District; Billie Reed, Eureka Springs School District; John Russell, Bentonville School District; Burl Sniff, Springdale School District; Jonathan Watson, Stuttgart School District; and Bobby Young, Mountain Pine School District.

The sponsorships were open to Arkansas K-12 public school teachers, librarians, curriculum coordinators, counselors, and other educators who have demonstrated their commitment to technology integration and computer science education.

More information about the conference, including how to register, is available at https://conference.csteachers.org/.

ASMSA offers free

summer programs

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs is offering two free summer programs, one of which is to explore areas of interest and the other offers graduation credit courses.

"Summer at ASMSA" is a weeklong, on-campus camp for rising sophomores to run July 10-16.

Participants will choose from among five offerings: Studio Art Camp, Biomedical Sciences Summer Institute, Research in the Park for those with strong interests in cultural and environmental sciences, Computer Science Camp and Japanese Language Summer Intensive.

The application deadline is April 1.

The "Summer Acceleration Academy" is for any Arkansas high school student seeking to take prerequisite coursework for STEM and Advanced Placement courses at their home school. The 100% online courses with live instruction are for rising ninth-through-12th-grade students. The half-day, eight-week courses -- June 6 through July 29 -- are taught by Arkansas School for Math, Sciences and the Arts' instructors for full high school credit. Offered courses are geometry, trigonometry, computer science and economics.

More information about the camps is available on the school's website: https://www.asmsa.org.