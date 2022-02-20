Sections
AMBASSADOR IN LITTLE ROCK

Former ambassador guest speaker at Methodist service

Today at 2:54 a.m.

The Rev. Suzan Johnson-Cook, the former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, was the guest speaker at Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church for its Jan. 23 United Methodist Women Day service. The virtual service aired on Hoover's Facebook page.

A New York native, Johnson-Cook -- described online as "U.S. presidential adviser, pastor, theologian, author, activist, and academic" -- was appointed to her former post by former President Barack Obama and served from 2011 to 2013.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/

Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Print Headline: Former ambassador guest speaker at Methodist service

