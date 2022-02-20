Fort Smith approves inclusive playground project at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

FORT SMITH -- A new, inclusive playground will be ready for area children just in time for summer.

City directors Tuesday approved a contract with ACS Playground Adventures for a playground at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1815 N. Greenwood Ave.

It will be Fort Smith's fourth inclusive playground and the second to have rubber surfacing instead of mulch, which will provide greater access to individuals with varying physical abilities.

Sara Deuster, deputy director of parks, said a notice to proceed on the project will be issued at the beginning of March, with the playground expected to be completed in late May.

The project is expected to cost $539,766, and is paid for through the one-fourth of a cent sales and use tax approved by voters to be split evenly with the Fire Department. The Parks Department has completed over $23 million worth of projects with the tax, in addition to grants and donations, officials said.

Featured amenities include a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round called a We-Go-Round, a gentle, rocking seesaw called a We-Saw, a Cozy Dome for children to socialize or take time by themselves, a Roller Table for sensory stimulation, and spectator seating and shade.

Deuster said the Parks Department intentionally diversifies the playground amenities throughout the parks system. She said each park has staples such as slides and swings, with additional amenities based on public feedback.

"I strongly believe it is imperative we always put the person before their ability," Deuster said. "Using the inclusive design concept for our playgrounds achieves this," she said. "Inclusive design creates a boundless opportunity for collaborative play and encourages children to see their peers for who they are and not identify them by their limitations."

Other inclusive playgrounds in the city are at Fort Smith Park, Harley A. Wilson Park and John Bell, Jr. Park.

All of Fort Smith's playgrounds meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, meaning individuals have access to the amenities. It doesn't necessarily mean they can use the amenities.

Deuster noted the parks are a public service to residents, and that inclusive playgrounds help ensure the Parks Department serves everyone in the community.

"There is a difference between accessibility and inclusivity," Deuster said. "All of our parks meet ADA accessibility requirements, but most do not achieve inclusivity. As we transition our parks from accessible to inclusive, we are ensuring citizens not only have access to the equipment, but also have what we refer to as usability. We want our citizens to not only get to our parks, but also utilize the wide offering of amenities, such as playgrounds and walking paths."