Greenwood parks panel expansion hits a snag

Population

Greenwood had a total population of 9,516 as of April 1, 2020.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

GREENWOOD -- The Parks Commission's efforts to inject itself with some new blood will have to be void due to a mix-up concerning state statutes, according to the city.

The commission unanimously approved increasing its membership from six to seven at its meeting Tuesday.

However, City Clerk/Treasurer Sharla Derry said she discovered Friday the commission's discussion was based on a section of Arkansas law that couldn't be applied to it. She attributed the mistake to there being two state statutes laying out how city parks commissions can be structured that are close to one another, and the city moving forward with the wrong one in mind.

Joel Goldstein, commission chairman, said Friday the group will, hopefully, have further clarification on the issue from the city attorney, Michael Hamby, in time for its March 15 meeting.

Derry said the commission's vote was based on Arkansas Code Annotated 14-269-302. This permits first and second class cities to create a parks and recreation commission by a majority vote of city councils. The commissions can comprise of no less than five and no more than 15 qualified electors of the either the city or the county in which the city is located.

The statute also allows cities to increase the membership of parks commissions to up to 15 if they determine doing so could better serve its parks and recreation program. All commissioners are appointed by the city's mayor and confirmed by a majority vote of the city council to serve a five-year term.

However, Greenwood's ordinance that established the Parks Commission in the first place is structured under Arkansas Code Annotated 14-269-104, according to Derry.

This allows cities to establish a commission for a project that would comprise either three, six, or nine members as determined by the governing body appointing the commission. Each commission member succeeding the originally appointed members is to be appointed by whoever's left on the commission and approved by the city's governing body to serve a three-year term.

Derry said the configurations are the only options for a commission established under the statute, meaning the Greenwood Parks Commission can't have seven members.

Mayor Doug Kinslow approved resident Tyler Woods to serve on the commission, according to Derry on Tuesday. Both Woods and another resident, Hunter Mikles, expressed interest in joining the commission.

Woods wrote in a letter to the commission he coaches high school golf and soccer at the Greenwood School District, in addition to teaching ninth-grade computer science. He earned both a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and a master's degree in recreation and sports management from the University of Arkansas. He also received a specialist degree in educational leadership online through Arkansas State University in 2017. He has a wife and two daughters.

Woods said he wants to join the Parks Commission to help expand opportunities Greenwood residents.

"I want to help spread the word about all the wonderful things that are already available in our local community," Woods wrote. "I want to provide a different perspective to the board that could create new ideas. I want to learn from other board members what they know about how to get things done. Most importantly, I want to serve our community."

Victoria Cooper of Greenwood plays with her sons Dolan, 4, and Noah, 7, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Bell Park in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Victoria Cooper of Greenwood plays with her sons Dolan, 4, and Noah, 7, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Bell Park in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Victoria Cooper of Greenwood plays with her sons Dolan, 4, and Noah (not pictured), 7, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Bell Park in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Victoria Cooper of Greenwood plays with her sons Dolan, 4, and Noah (not pictured), 7, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Bell Park in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

