Hall of Famer Donley lectures guest

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame will feature John Donley, a Gould native and award-winning screenwriter and producer, as the guest in the Distinguished Laureate Lecture Series via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Known for writing for "Good Times" and other TV projects, Donley is also a 2019 honoree of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame.

This free public event is the 11th lecture in the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame series, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

A creative entrepreneur, Donley has affected the entertainment industry as a writer, producer and executive, according to the release.

"He received his first writing credit for the Black Jesus episode of the CBS sitcom 'Good Times.' He also wrote for sitcoms such as 'Diff'rent Strokes,' 'Who's the Boss,' 'Sanford and Son,' 'The Jeffersons' and 'Family Matters,'" according to the release.

Donley formed his own production companies, Lodestar Production and John Donley Productions (JDP). Under JDP, he created and produced "The Love Court" starring Mother Love.

"In addition to his contribution to some of the most popular black sitcoms, Donley has worked with the likes of Richard Pryor, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bill Cosby, Sinbad, Curtis Mayfield and Oprah Winfrey, just to name a few," according to the release.

To attend the virtual Distinguished Laureate Lecture Series, people may register to receive the Zoom webinar access at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/distinguished-laureate-lecture-series-xi-tickets-266179238267.