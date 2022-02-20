Happy Soul plenty happy off lead to wim Oaklawn’s Dixie Belle Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- Gayla Rankin's Happy Soul has returned to form.

Ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez and trained by Wesley Ward, Happy Soul took an uncharacteristic route that was nevertheless successful in the $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies in 1:10.44 on a fast track before an estimated crowd of 30,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

A confirmed pacesetter as a 2-year-old, Happy Soul came from slightly off the pace to win the Dixie Belle by three lengths over Verylittlecents, ridden by Jon Court and trained by Randy Morse. Muddy Waters Stables' Hypersport, ridden by Tiago Pereira, finished third, 2 1/2 lengths behind Verylittlecents and a half length in front of fourth-place Wicked Halo in the field of six.

Icy Stare Down and Com' On Sweet Love scratched.

The first quarter-mile, led by fifth-place finisher Pretty Birdie in 21.37, wasn't what Ward expected.

"I thought it would a little different from that, but it all worked out in the end, right?" Ward said. "I think they were a little quicker than me the first part of the race, because she was fresh and fit and ready to go."

Velazquez said he was not surprised by his filly's start.

"I knew there was going to be a lot of speed in the race," he said. "We didn't want to be way too far back, especially when the horse has been on the lead all of her life. Once we saw the lead develop, she was in a comfortable position, and I was happy with the way she was doing."

Happy Soul started third from the gate and remained third through the quarter, two lengths behind Pretty Birdie.

Happy Soul had led through the first quarter in each of her three 2-year-old starts, the last a win the Astoria Stakes at New York's Belmont Park more than eight months before her return to racing in the Dixie Belle.

Ward said he considered a turf race for Happy Soul's comeback.

"I had Johnny V work her at Santa Anita and just thought she might be a little better on the dirt than grass," Ward said Friday. "We had her ready to go at Santa Anita, and we kind of called an audible, flew into Memphis, and vanned her down to Oaklawn."

Happy Soul arrived in Hot Springs on Tuesday.

On Saturday, she reached the half-mile in second, a half length behind Pretty Birdie, with Ding Ding -- who would fade to last -- in third and Hypersport, trained by Ingrid Mason, in fourth. Verylittlecents was in fifth, 3 1/2 lengths back.

Hypersport and Wicked Halo brushed shortly after the start, and Hypersport, heretofore a frequent pacesetter, slowed significantly.

"Traffic problems are whatever, it is what is," Mason said. "I was pleased with the way she ran. I thought she could have run second if she hadn't had that little squeeze at the beginning of the race. That being said, I was tickled with her, for sure."

The winner turned for home full of momentum, as did Verylittlecents. Happy Soul had a nose in front Pretty Birdie, but by the stretch call, Happy Soul's lead was 2 1/2 lengths.

Verylittlecents appeared geared to challenge the leader as he passed Pretty Birdie, but Happy Soul gained half a length over the final sixteenth. Hypersport also dug in gamely to gain a length on Happy Soul through the wire.

"She ran great," Morse said. "She got banged around leaving there. Considering, I'm very excited."

Court seemed equally pleased by the late run from Randy Patterson's Verylittlecents.

"She ran big," Court said. "We made a little run at them, and [Happy Soul] just out finished her."

Ward said he was impressed by the way Happy Soul responded to the late pressure from Verylittlecents,

"To tell you the truth, she took some heat there and kept going," Ward said. "That really was nice."

Velazquez said Ward offered no pre-race instruction.

"He said, 'After 25 years, I've never given you advice,' " Velazquez said. " 'I'm not going to tell you anything.' I like that, because it's best to do what's best for the horse, so you can change as you go, just like we did today. We got her close enough, but we didn't have to go crazy."