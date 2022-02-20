



Happy birthday (Feb. 20): Worries will disappear. You'll be heartened by the mounting evidence of your life's progress. New friends, exciting plans and interesting twists come in the next 10 weeks. Maintain high energy with solid self-care; you'll need to be at your best to keep up with your good fortune. An investment will bring a prime return.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Social confidence is not based on the belief that people like you; it is based on the belief that you like you. Your approval rating matters less and less as you enter your flow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone needs you at once. However, when and if you respond to people is entirely up to you. You haven't always felt like it's your right to go at your own pace, but their urgency doesn't have to be yours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There is someone you know well who is no longer taking in your full glory. When someone else notices your wonderful qualities, it will shake things up. Suddenly, you will get all the attention you deserve.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Work that you are suited for allows you to thrive. It's important to remember, however, that the perfect work for you is not necessarily what's needed and wanted in the moment. Be flexible and open-minded.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You strive to have a stress-free day and will largely succeed in doing so. However, some stress is good for you. Too much tranquility will lead to stagnation and boredom.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have a big assignment coming up. If you have enough time to do it right, you will be satisfied with the endeavor. But if not, you can negotiate to make it so.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You will work on several aspects of a project at once. At first, it won't seem like you're accomplishing much. Work this dispersed is difficult to track. As you build, however, something impressive will emerge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Even those with no idea how to help will be full of advice. It would be laughable if you weren't so polite. Be discerning. Find out who the real experts are and make an appointment with a true authority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sunshine, exercise, sleep, laughter, wholesome food -- all these contribute to good moods. In an attempt to cheer someone up, you'll lift not only them but also three other people, one of whom is you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make sure you have a backup system in place. Besides being an excellent practice, it will give you an idea of how much you've accomplished over time, and the value of your work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's usually easy for you to read people, even total strangers. But today people will surprise you. Don't make assumptions. Instead, ask questions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Having a strong sense of style isn't just about good taste or bad taste; it's more about specific choices and intentions that are repeated in an identifiable pattern.

A PISCES SUN PROMPT

Look around. Unless you’re standing in the woods right now, almost everything you see would have been unimaginable just a few centuries ago. Under these Pisces solar vibes, don’t underestimate the power of dreaming the impossible dream. Without unrealistic expectations there would be no such thing as the modern world.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The first days of the solar journey represent the more impressionable side of Pisces energy. It is increasingly important who you associate with. Take heart if you’re not always in an environment that is friendly, comfortable and supportive. It is often the case that the people who make us better and the people we’d rather not be around are the same people. The challengers, the irritators, the opposition, the people who threaten our beliefs and our self-confidence, the people who scare us — those are the ones who make us stronger.

Mars and Neptune indicate anticipation, expectation and the setup for Thursday’s drama. A square of Mercury and Uranus keeps the plot interesting. Be wary of assigning meanings to events too quickly. Pisces energy challenges us to match the tone of the room, blur our focus to find our way through a mood and release our need to control too much. Having too many wants and requirements of a situation narrows our focus and limits our experience. A more flexible perspective is not only helpful in gracefully managing ourselves in a situation but it’s essential to mental health.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Supernova Rihanna mixed musical influences to produce a style all her own. The soulful Pisces became the bestselling digital artist of all time and an eight-time Grammy Award winner. These days, her beauty and clothing lines share the center stage. Aries moon indicates a passionate and headstrong nature. Natal Mars in Sagittarius signals universal appeal.



