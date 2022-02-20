I-30 work, lane closings continue in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve continued lane closings beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closings) between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road; closed Friday night to morning of Feb. 28.

• Sherman Street between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock; detour signs to indicate motorists to use River Market Avenue; street closed through mid-March.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said.