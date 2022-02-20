• Gloria Weberg of Michigan got "NY NY 1922," the year and place of her birth, tattooed on her left arm to mark her 100th birthday, saying another tattoo at 110 is possible with "something like, 'Are you still here?' or 'I'm still here.'"

• Jonathan Gulliver of the Massachusetts Transportation Department noted, "it is a little bit of a dicey operation whenever you have ice," after workers waded into the water to collect more than 100 traffic cones that people keep tossing into the Charles River in Boston.

• Jason Cates, 38, of Knoxville, Tenn., was indicted in the theft of about 1,000 sports cards worth about $10,000 from a shop in Lexington, after he told a prospective buyer in a Facebook message that he got them "real cheap, didn't have to pay full price."

• Stacy Jarrard, sheriff of Lumpkin County, Ga., called it the county's largest robbery of its kind and a $10,000 reward is offered for the arrest of an armed man who stormed into a gold mine's retail shop and made off with about $100,000 in gold, cellphones, money and jewelry.

• Roger D. "Tony" Laughlin, 75, has resigned as mayor of Elton, La., saying "it has become impossible to work with the current town council" because members constantly disagree with his advice and meetings get out of hand with foul language and arguments.

• Hank Guess, mayor of Hickory, N.C., had suggested last spring that the newly installed 40-ton decorative wooden arches on the pedestrian City Walk trail would "last forever," but the $750,000 structure collapsed late last week, and an investigation is underway.

• Hayley Murphy of the Detroit Zoological Society said the penguins, staff and volunteers are loving it as the zoo's penguin center, billed as the world's largest, reopened more than two years after it was closed to repair faulty waterproofing.

• Donmonick Martin, 30, of the New Orleans area awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to playing a $17,400 part in a scheme to defraud airlines of $550,000 by filing phony lost baggage claims, though he says his co-defendant actually got all the money.

• Nihad Al Jaberi, 42, an Iraqi man living in the Atlanta area, faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of trying to smuggle six .308-caliber, long-range rifles and three handguns through Savannah's port, with the shipment labeled "71 Pieces of Spare Auto Parts with No License Required."