Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 02-20-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• CRAWFISH HAVEN EXPRESS LLC, 3804 S. Blake St. Date of opening inspection Feb. 14. No procedures for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events available. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. A copy of procedures was given during inspection.

• EAGLE EXPRESS, 2800 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Feb. 11. Observed counter top unclean. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash with no lid. Trash can must have a lid when not in continuous use.

• FAST MART, 2504 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection Feb. 11. Establishment does not have a policy for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Manager was given guidelines for responding to such an event during inspection. Observed ice bin being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Lid was placed on the ice bin during inspection. Mop sink nozzle is missing and needs to be replaced. No test strips observed in establishment during inspection. Test strips need to test sanitizer strength. Three compartment sink is visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• KORNEGAY FARMS, 5514 Pinnacle Lane. Date of inspection Feb. 11. Establishment has no procedures for responding to throwing up or diarrheal incidents. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidelines were given to the owner for her files.

• SHELL FOOD MART, 6708 Sulphur Springs Road. Date of inspection Feb. 11. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Needs to repair cover on ice machine. Observation: Need chlorine test strips to ensure proper sanitizing solution concentration. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Observed unclean counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• BIG RED EXPRESS, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Feb. 10. Observed some straws beings stored outside of individual packages. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. Floors under the soda holder across from the three compartment sink are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• BIG RED TRAVEL PLAZA, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Feb. 10. Grits (113 degrees F) in hot box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Cheese (56 degrees F) in refrigerator by stand up freezer was out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed pork chops thawing in the three compartment sink in a sink of water that was not running. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed straws being stored opened in a container for the consumer to touch. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. Trash cans containing food residue were uncovered during inspection. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.