JOHN BRUMMETT: Tom Cotton takes a punch: his own

There are many flavors of contemporary conservatism. You have the sane variety of Asa Hutchinson, the prim high-finance form of Mitt Romney, and the cashing-in kind of Mike Huckabee.

That's not to mention the smarminess of Ted Cruz, the cowering of French Hill, the narcissistic sedition of Donald Trump or the Trump-spawned and Trump-allegiant varietal of Sarah Sanders.

For today's theme let us focus on the snarling, spiteful, I-hate-Democrats-so-much tantrum version of Tom Cotton.

The manner so obliges the simpleton resentments of the modern right-wing base that one wonders whether Cotton chooses tactically when he'll let loose his inner brat.

It happened to have been on clumsy hyperactive display Wednesday in Washington, where the hostile young senator stayed busy giving three vivid demonstrations.

Let's begin in a committee hearing at which Cotton berated Nina Morrison, a U.S. attorney nominee for the Eastern District of New York. He browbeat her for having provided legal services, as the chief litigator for a group called the Innocence Project, in behalf of a convicted rapist, murderer and death row inmate in Arkansas who got executed.

He faulted her for raising post-conviction DNA questions against eyewitness testimony at trial. She said another man's DNA was found on the gun, which was "compelling evidence" for a closer look that was never taken.

Cotton exclaimed, "Compelling evidence that the court somehow overlooked for 20 years?"

Why, yes, of course. Morrison explained calmly and patiently to the seemingly aghast junior senator that there have been numerous cases arising in this modern era of scientific advancement in which newly available forensic evidence has proven eyewitness testimony mistaken.

Second, Cotton declared that he would use his single-senator power to take the extraordinarily petulant step of making more arduous and time-consuming the confirmations of six U.S. attorney nominees.

His reasoning is that the Biden Justice Department had declined to provide defense counsel to four U.S. marshals who dealt with threats to federal property in the violent leftist protests in Portland. The marshals now face lawsuits for their actions.

That led Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota to marvel that, for all her distress over the Trump Justice Department, it never occurred to her to take out her distress on U.S. attorney nominees who hadn't the remotest thing to do with it.

Even if Cotton has a point about the marshals in Oregon, the states of Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nevada, Georgia and Illinois didn't do anything to those marshals and still need U.S. attorneys.

Finally, Cotton took to the Senate floor for a spontaneous exchange with Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who was faulting him for his obstructionism on the U.S. attorney nominees. Cotton assailed Durbin's Democrats for having been in "lockstep" with the supposedly horrid First Step Act of 2018 to permit a small fraction of federal prisoners to get their sentences reduced.

Cotton said Democrats, by that First Step Act, had "flooded the streets" with violent criminals.

But Republican senators sponsored and supported that bill. Trump signed it and crowed about it.

Reminded of that by a seemingly incredulous Durbin, Cotton ground his gears with frantic downshifting.

He said, well, yes, that was the worst thing Trump ever did (insurrection might be second, we could speculate) and that at least Republican senators didn't start talking as Democrats soon did about defunding the police.

Democratic senators didn't either. That was coming from leftist street protesters.

Cotton was grabbing thin air for a right-wing code phrase and security blanket in an attempt to change the subject from the one by which he'd punched himself square in the nose. It was a matter that would be worthy of embarrassment, except that it's hard to embarrass a modern extreme conservative pandering to the modern conservative base.

Through it all, Cotton remains a mild curiosity. He can be principled and act accordingly. His abiding give-war-a-chance principle had him agreeing with the Obama administration and even attending White House meetings when it appeared for a time that Obama would take military action in Syria.

Then, as Trump tried to steal the presidency, Cotton obliged Mitch McConnell's request that he publicly declare his sane position that the Constitution granted the vice president and the Congress no legal authority to reject the certified report of the Electoral College.

While Trump and most Republicans favored that First Step Act along with Democrats, Cotton didn't. He was being personally consistent, if over-zealous, in trying to blame only Democrats for something his fellow Republicans did.

His resentment of all things liberal and Democratic seems natural in its hostile expression, even as Cotton surely calculates that he can't go wrong in today's Republicanism by attacking defense lawyers and blocking Biden nominees.

All I can figure is that his inner brat can sometimes get the better of him. That's what happened Wednesday, it seems.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



