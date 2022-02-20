Knife rights also a Second Amendment issue





The Second Amendment applies as much to knives as to firearms, but until recently, no organization existed to advocate for the rights of knife owners.

Formed in 2006 by Doug Ritter, Knife Rights (kniferights.org) filled that void. Todd Rathner, vice-president of legislative affairs for Knife Rights, said the organization campaigns to repeal knife-regulating laws that are based on capricious definitions and questionable motives.

"There are a lot of laws on the books limiting knife ownership, some of which were passed in response to some yellow journalism articles in the 1950s," Rathner said. "Certain journalists wrote articles about the dangers of owning certain types of knifes on the premise that it could draw young boys into gangs. It was intentionally targeted to women's magazines and family magazines, which then started a little bit of an uproar. Legislatures around the country started reacting, including the U.S. Congress, which passed laws limiting certain types of knifes."

The most conspicuous targets of many laws were automatic knives, popularly known as switchblades, and also gravity knives.

"It coincided with U.S. G.I.s returning from World War II with automatic knives from Italy and Germany where automatic knives were very popular," Rathner said.

The manner in which a knife opens is immaterial, Rathner said. Like a switchblade, a traditional pocketknife has a folding blade. Some have thumb tabs that allow a user to deploy the blade as quickly as a switchblade. However, switchblades and even some types of blade styles and tip styles, are legally defined as fighting knives.

"The reason why a hunter or fisherman or hiker or camper or mountain biker ought to care about this is because there are no definitions of what a fighting knife is," Rathner said. "Any knife becomes a fighting knife if you fight with it. Any knife becomes a deadly weapon if you use it as a deadly weapon."

Gun owners employ the same argument in the context of certain types of firearms and magazine capacities. Rathner said the difference lies in a knife's versatility, and also the reasons why people carry knives.

"We think about knives as tools. Firearms are tools," Rathner said. "However, there is an argument to be made that firearms are carried every day for one purpose, and that's self defense. Knives are carried for thousands of purposes, from opening boxes to cutting an apple. Knives are used all the time for all kinds purposes, but when you over-regulate them, you put people that carry them for a variety of other purposes in jeopardy of arrest."

In his book, "The Man's Ultimate Survival Guide", author Frank Miniter wrote that every man should carry a pocketknife at all times for the myriad occasions in everyday life when a knife is necessary. Miniter, a former editor at "Outdoor Life", cited a meeting at Outdoor Life when only he among a group of avid outdoorsmen had a pocketknife to open boxes of gear that arrived for editors to review.

"Outdoor Life" is based in New York City, where onerous knife laws were demonstrated to discriminate against Blacks and Latinos, Rathner said. Because of this, Rathner said, Latetia James, New York's attorney general, led a bi-partisan effort to reform New York's knife laws.

"We need to remember that a lot of gun control laws, and to some degree knife laws, targeted minorities," Rathner said. "If a rural sheriff stopped somebody he didn't like, often an African American, he had an opportunity to arrest that person for a victimless crime -- carrying an illegal firearm -- and lock that person up overnight, hassle them, and get them into the criminal justice system. Now they're hung up for rest of their lives with a criminal conviction."

Despite the switchblade's reputation, Rathner said that kitchen knives are most often used to commit crimes.

"They are present in domestic violence situations or involved in disputes," Rathner said. "In general, those knives are used in illegal situations way more than pocketknives. Hunters and fishermen need to care about this not as a policy issue in terms of the Second Amendment issue necessarily, but they need to care about it because there is no definition what a fighting knife is as opposed to a knife you use to cut a deer."



