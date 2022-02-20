Leftist no choice

Where has freedom of the press gone? Social media is corrupting this country. Very few conservative outlets still exist. The left spreads lies and incomplete facts. Since the beginning of the 20th century, progressive-led governments have failed and left their countries in chaos, worldwide.

Our First and Second Amendment rights are being challenged, along with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of this nation, which is our rule by law, since 1787. I was raised to respect my elders, obey the law, say "yes sir" and "yes ma'am" and treat everyone as my equal. I will never change any of that for anyone.

As a veteran, I do not intend to stand by and watch the current misguided leftists destroy our borders, schools, businesses, and governing laws. Conservatives should express their opinions to their representatives and senators and do everything they can legally and peacefully by writing, protesting and challenging unfair proposed laws and executive orders.

Vote the leftists out of office and make your voice heard on social media and in newspapers. Go to the school boards and local government meetings and challenge polices that don't sound right. America has already become weak and laughed at by the world because of this administration. Stand up and speak out for your God-given rights set forth in America's founding documents. History repeats itself. Let America be the exception.

CHARLES L YARBROUGH

Sherwood

Fear more prisons

Your editorial "Prison complex -- More like prison complexities" began and ended focusing on fear, speaking of people "we're scared of." That's a shame and a pity. Fear is no way to live your life.

We should think about who these people are we're scared of. Sure, some of them are bad people. But people in prison are disproportionately African American. Might it also be that we're scared of people who don't look like us?

You say that Arkansas needs more prisons, if only because our population is growing. But look at rates of incarceration; Arkansas ranks between fourth and seventh among states. The Innocence Project shows only Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mississippi outranking us. Do you really think that we have more bad, scary people per capita than the remaining states?

And it's not just Arkansas; it's America. We have more people in prison than any other country in the world (2,094,000), more even than China (1,710,000), whose population is far greater than ours. Our rate of incarceration also is the greatest at 629 per 100,000; Rwanda is second at 580. We need more prisons? Are we really worse that Rwanda?

No, we need better ways of managing crime by finding ways to prevent it. Better schools and housing might be a start.

Finally, remember Master Yoda's words: "Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering."

ART BROWNING

North Little Rock

No consequences

With all the meanness going on in the world, from hate crimes, terrorism, school violence and violence in general, I think about our prison system. Prisoners get paroled, then many commit another crime and get sent back.

What is going on in our prisons? I found out they lift weights, play basketball and baseball. You call this punishment? Years ago prisons were a place of punishment with stern guards, chain gangs and of course the long strap for whipping.

Our public and private schools have detention hall which is all work and no play. Back in junior high school, we were told where to sit as soon as we entered the door of detention hall. When the roll was called, we raised our hands. We got on with our studies from textbooks and textbooks only, no novels, newspapers or anything else. It was punishment.

Now, if you treat the prisoners like criminals it's called cruel and unusual punishment. Bring prisons back to the way they should be.

DONALD PUTMAN

El Dorado

Greedy overtones

Several things are just ruining college football for me, such as: endorsements, the ridiculous transfer portal and early declaration for the NFL draft, among other things.

I'm going to make it a point next season to boycott the sport. I've been a follower of college football for 51 years but I'm sick and tired of the greed.

I've worked fairly hard most of my life and at times have struggled to make ends meet. I'm not blessed with size, speed or athletic ability, so if I was young enough to play football, I doubt I could reasonably expect to milk the cash cow that college football has become. These greedy young gridiron warriors of today can have their money, but they aren't getting my admiration and respect.

Here's a novel idea: Why don't we return colleges to what they were originally intended to be, institutions of higher learning? Let's do away with college athletics altogether except at the intramural level.

I'm just one insignificant fan with no millions to pour into college football's coffers, so my boycott isn't going to have any impact on things at all, but it just isn't fun anymore.

JEFF GLASBY

Malvern