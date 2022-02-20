“Litmus tests” impede Congress, Womack says

SPRINGDALE -- Tough votes needed to keep the federal government running are going to cost some members of Congress reelection, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack told the Arkansas National Guard Association on Saturday.

The votes are tough because each side of any issue demands total victory for their side, Womack, R-Ark., said.

"We're throwing hail Mary passes when we should be trying to get a first down," Womack said in his speech to the group, which met at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale on Saturday.

Womack is a retired colonel in the Army National Guard. He is also the ranking Republican member of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. He told the audience he would support the Guard, especially in the matter of getting the organization more up-to-date equipment, but the budget fights in Congress are severe. Every vote is a "litmus test" on partisan purity, he said.

Besides partisan inflexibility, the Defense Department has its own internal conflicts, Womack said. The service branches are fighting with one another for taxpayer money and the U.S. Army in particular is caught in a squeeze between the Air Force and the Navy because those branches would dominate in the Far East and Pacific, where tensions are greatest.

Both the major political parties share blame for the inability to pass a budget and depending on continuing resolutions, which keep existing programs going instead of the planning and working for long-range goals. "I was elected in 2010 and we decided we were going to govern as a majority," Womack said of Republicans. "Then we lost the majority in 2018 and the other side tried the same thing." It isn't working, he said. Now most member of Congress have never served while a regular budget passed instead of arrangements like continuing resolutions, he said.

No bill can give everyone on either side everything they want or avoid giving what someone does not want, Womack said. But any congressman who votes for a bill considered less than perfect by any of a number of interest groups will get attacked for it, he said.

"There are going to be some tough votes, and some of the people serving now are going to have to go home" after the next election, Womack said.

Meanwhile, the interest payments alone on the national debt now cost half as much as the federal defense budget, minus some spending on the nuclear arsenal, and interest rates on that debt are going up, Womack said.