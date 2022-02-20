Little Rock notebook

Secretary of Labor

to visit, talk jobs

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will visit Little Rock on Thursday, according to Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

In a Twitter post last Thursday, Scott said the official site visit by Walsh will "discuss jobs, economic and workforce opportunities."

Citing the addition of more than 7,000 jobs in the city over the past three years, Scott said the visit also will allow Little Rock "an opportunity to share why many are choosing to live and work in our community, and work together for the betterment of our workers and business owners."

Walsh served as mayor of Boston before being tapped to lead the Department of Labor under the Biden administration.

Library to present

movie screenings

The Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater will reopen with a slate of film screenings scheduled for March, according to a recent news release from the library system.

"Terror Tuesdays" begin March 1 with "House on Haunted Hill."

The "Back to the Future" trilogy will be screened on successive Thursdays starting March 17. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will get an interactive screening March 26.

Attendees 13 or older must present proof of vaccination, such as a physical vaccination card or a photo of the card; alternatively, the theater will accept proof of a negative covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of the start time of the event.

More information on the lineup can be found at RonRobinsonTheater.org.

Community center

to host college fair

A college fair for historically Black colleges and universities will be a Little Rock's West Central Community Center on March 6 from 2-5 p.m.

The fair will follow an event in Memphis the day before. The college fair will head to Southaven, Miss., four days later.

Participants are encouraged to bring transcripts and SAT/ACT scores, according to a flyer for the event. Attendees must register at hbcucollegefairreg.com.