Little Rock police chief, city officials take questions at church town hall





Little Rock city and police officials joined activists and religious leaders Saturday morning for a lengthy town-hall style conversation with residents at the Second Baptist Church on John Barrow Road, answering more than a dozen questions about violence in the city, community policing and other topics.





Participants expressed concern about gun violence, which was declared a public health emergency in the city Feb. 1 in a resolution by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Little Rock Board of Directors. Participants also asked about the role of police in working with residents to enforce laws justly and effectively.

Several people made impassioned pleas for parents to fulfill their duty to their children, who without support and positive role models may be tempted to turn to crime.

Scott made a brief appearance, arriving after another engagement, while Kendra Pruitt, who became Scott's chief of staff Feb. 1, fielded questions in his stead. She has served as Scott's senior adviser since 2019.

The town hall "represents a positive step toward unification and greater transparency" for the city and the Police Department, said Larry Hicks, who is chairman of the Little Rock NAACP's legal redress committee and served as moderator in the discussion, which was organized with help from Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright.

Before the public got to ask any questions, Assistant Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins conducted a survey to gauge the audience's feelings about the Police Department.

The survey included questions about to what extent Little Rock police practice community policing, to what extent officers show concern for community members and how satisfactory the department's performance is. It also asked about top safety priorities and how frequently the respondents participated in community meetings aimed at those safety priorities.

Young-Haskins intended to compile the responses using a combination of electronic devices, and pen and paper, but the devices weren't working properly so Young-Haskins asked crowd members to simply raise their hands regarding issues they agreed with.

The group indicated that most thought the agency practiced community policing 'somewhat' or 'a little,' with officers 'somewhat' showing concern for community members. Most respondents indicated that they were 'somewhat' pleased with the department's performance, and there was general agreement that violent crime, homicides, and drug or gang activity were the top three safety priorities.

There were outlier answers, but 'somewhat' was the neutral response on most questions.

After the exercise, Police Chief Keith Humphrey judged that satisfaction with his department was a six or seven out of 10, he said.

"We'll probably never be a 10," he acknowledged, saying that the nature of policing leads to officers sometimes having to do things that upset people.

But Humphrey said that was no excuse not to try and improve, and that it would never keep him from holding officers accountable.

"When one officer makes a mistake, when one officer acts criminal, we all suffer, the community suffers," Humphrey said.

The chief spoke about the recent string of homicides, telling the crowd that he gets a call anytime a slaying happens, at any hour of the day.

"Imagine the sleepless nights," Humphrey said, adding that every time he has to speak with the family of a person killed, "I lose a little bit of myself."

Many of the community questions centered on the response to the killings.

Diane Charles said the town-hall meeting was only the second community event she has been to since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"Violence in this city has brought me out," Charles said.

Charles, who said she was the former secretary of the Little Rock NAACP, has been involved in the community before.

"You are looking at the person who brought the neighborhood watch concept to Little Rock in 1989," Charles said.

She and others called on the city to offer more services and activities to keep teenagers busy and out of crime.

Pruitt and Community Resource Manager Michael Sanders assured people that that's what they mean to do, using the initiative from the declaration of the public health emergency and a follow-up resolution last week that contracted with 10 groups to offer social programs and created the Hope Advisory Council to spearhead violence intervention programs.

"Neighborhood safety is a pillar of our administration," Pruitt said.

Sanders shared the story of a man he mentored who needed a job and was able to work with a reentry program in the city, where a worker there got him a job by the end of the day.

"If we have not had that opportunity, I would have just had to give him some good words, [tell him to] keep the faith alive, and send him on a wild goose chase," Sanders said, praising the tangible results the program offered.

"A lot of the crimes are crimes of economics," Sanders said.

One woman criticized the panel for lacking diversity. Hicks asked what she meant, and she elaborated.

"I don't think anyone up there has had a loved one murdered," she said.

Young-Haskins told the woman that the failure to include victims of violent crime properly in the discussion "was an oversight."

Humphrey pointed out that most of the homicide victims in the city are Black males between 16 and 25 years old. He said that, especially as a Black man, he often asks if he's doing enough for his community.

"This is a health issue, this is a disease," Humphrey said.

Humphrey said he is tired of the police being covered negatively in the news.

"We're tired of the accusation that we don't care," Humphrey said.

"Until we stop pointing the fingers at law enforcement and we realize that everyone has to come to the table, this isn't gonna stop," he added later.

One resident, Stephen Art, countered, saying that as a father and a Black man, it hurt to have to teach his daughter how to deal with police and be safe. Although she is 27, she called him recently, saying she was pulled over by police and was scared about what might happen.

"The kids are afraid of you," Art told the chief, referring to police officers in general.

Humphrey stressed, when responding to Art and other similar questions, that his officers are trained in deescalation and take every step they can to avoid hurting people.

"We don't teach our officers to kill anyone, we teach them to stop the threat," Humphrey told a woman who asked why police officers have to shoot people so many times when they decide to use lethal force.

Toward the end of the meeting, Tim Campbell, a community activist who shared the stage with Humphrey and the others but had said little, shared an analogy from a young person he had been mentoring that he thought was crucial to understanding the city's dilemma.

The young man told Campbell that when dealing with the threat of covid-19 in Little Rock, people have multiple layers of protection -- a mask, social distancing.

When it comes to dealing with street violence, some young people see it the same way, the man told Campbell. They have their gun and their paranoia to keep them safe.

"If this gun is not there, what is?" Campbell asked the audience.

Any successful anti-violence program has to give the city's youths something to replace the gun, something they can depend on to keep them off the street and out of crime, to keep them safe.

"The solution is in the problem," Campbell said.









