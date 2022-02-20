LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Illinois State, Game 3

Illinois State 1, Arkansas 0 — End 2nd Inning

Brady Slavens walked to lead off the inning, but Braydon Webb grounded into a 6-3 double play. Zack Gregory flied out to end a quick half inning.

Illinois State 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

The middle of the order did damage for the Redbirds in the second inning. Adrian Flores and Jonathan Sabotnik singled in the first two pitches of the inning.

Nick Gile scored Flores with a fielder's choice groundout following a wild pitch by Jaxon Wiggins.

Wiggins has allowed 3 hits and struck out 2 through 2 innings. He has thrown 32 pitches, including 24 for strikes.

Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0 — End 1st Inning

Cayden Wallace tripled with a good opposite-field drive into the corner in right field, but he was stranded when Robert Moore and Chris Lanzilli popped up.

Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Jaxon Wiggins struck out two in the first inning with a fastball that was clocked 93-95 mph and hit 97 mph.

He struck out Ryan Cermak for the second out after Aidan Huggins singled with one out. Huggins stole second and advanced to third base on an error by catcher Dylan Leach.

He struck out Jake McCaw to end the inning.

Pregame

Arkansas and Illinois State will go for a series victory today. The Razorbacks are looking to avoid dropping a regular-season nonconference series loss at home for the first time since 2014.

Sophomore right hander Jaxon Wiggins will throw for the Razorbacks today. Wiggins has electric stuff, but his command was shaky in the preseason.

Illinois State will start veteran right hander Derek Salata. It will be the first start for the Redbirds' former closer.

Arkansas has shaken up the lineup a little today. Jace Bohrofen and Michael Turner will not start. Bohrofen will be replaced by Chris Lanzilli in left field and Turner by Dylan Leach at catcher.

Zack Gregory will start in right field and Brady Slavens will DH.



