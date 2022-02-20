Lumen sets its place along Bentonville’s Walton Boulevard

Project details for Lumen:

• Location: 307 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville

• What: A 252-unit multifamily lifestyle complex will include retail shops and a restaurant space in addition to amenities such as resort pool, plunge spa, dog park, coffee bar, fitness studio, rooftop terraces, fire pits, dining enclaves, secured parking decks and bike wash and bicycle storage.

Source: Burrwood Living

BENTONVILLE -- A busy section of South Walton Boulevard soon will see the addition of a multifamily housing development.

The Planning Commission approved plans in November for Lumen, a planned 252-unit complex at 307 S. Walton Blvd.

The area is on the east side of Walton between Chick-fil-A to the north and Panda Express to the south. Just across the street is a Walmart Supercenter. About half a mile south is the Walmart Home Office.

The stretch of Walton Boulevard between the traffic light at the Supercenter north to the stoplight on West Central Avenue sees more than 29,000 cars a day Monday through Friday, according to information provided by Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

Timing patterns for traffic lights in that area might have to be tweaked as growth happens, Birge said.

Lumen will have an access point onto Southwest G Street to the north, which will allow residents to circumvent South Walton Boulevard and easily access downtown, said Rose Williams, spokeswoman for developer Burrwood Living.

"Additionally, plans are in motion to have additional access points to the south so that residents can get access to the stoplight just south of Panda Express," she said.

An Acambaro restaurant and rental car outlet were on the land where Lumen will be built. Conco Construction of Wichita, Kan., has started demolition work and grading will follow. The site entrance from Walton Boulevard is closed.

The Bentonville Clipper, a barber shop near the corner of Central Avenue and Walton, is on the next block north of the Lumen site. Barber Brian Holmes sees pros and cons with the development. He's concerned about potential traffic impacting customers and making them late to their appointments. But more traffic could also attract more business to the shop, Holmes said.

Development details

Lumen, a 281,684-square-foot development with four stories, will include retail shops and a restaurant space in addition to amenities such as a pool, plunge spa, dog park, coffee bar, fitness studio and secured parking decks, according to a January news release announcing the development.

Units will be offered in six configurations including micro studios, standard studios and various one- and two-bedroom options. Leasing will begin in spring 2023, according to the release.

The $51.2 million project is from Burrwood Living, an Orange County, Calif.-based real estate development firm that focuses on multifamily, lifestyle and office developments in Midwest secondary markets, according to the news release.

"We're so excited to reveal our plans for this sustainable, walkable and bikeable oasis," Williams said in the release. "Our goal is to enhance South Walton Boulevard with elevated living options and a true sense of 'place' where residents can live, work and play. Lumen will be the perfect adjacency to the upcoming Gateway Park and future developments near the neighboring Walmart Home Office."

The 8th Street Gateway Park is at Southwest Eighth and I streets, south of the Lumen site. The park is a 100-acre campus designed to be a signature landmark and serve as an epicenter of the local park system, according to the city. It has not yet been built.

Paul Esterer, Northwest Arkansas president of Moses Tucker Partners, represented Burrwood Living in the purchase process of the 7-acre property that took nearly three years to put together, according to the release. The land cost $4 million, Williams said. Five parcels were involved, she said.

The footprint extends east from Walton to the northwest corner of Bentonville Cemetery.

"Lumen is the largest development on the west side of downtown and is the most impactful project on Walton Boulevard in a long time," Esterer said in the release. "In fact, this is the first large, multifamily project to hold a Walton street address. It definitely signals what I believe to be a renaissance for Walton Boulevard."

Integrating commercial

Lumen could spur additional multifamily development along South Walton Boulevard, said Tyler Overstreet, city planning services manager.

"Opportunity infill sites on Walton Boulevard like Lumen provide an opportunity to capitalize on existing infrastructure and services and support development that aligns with existing uses and is compatible with the character of surrounding areas," Overstreet said. "Future multifamily development along major commercial corridors should consider integrating commercial uses so that we can meet the housing needs of the community in a manner compatible with surrounding areas."

Walton Boulevard in many ways serves as the spine and gateway of the community, Overstreet said.

"Integrating multiple types of uses on a single corridor or even on a single development allows people to access the goods and services they need without having to travel as far. Mixing uses brings the community closer to its housing, employment, commercial and recreational goals," he said.

The Lumen plan is one of a few developments in the city to combine housing and retail.

City U at Southeast Third to Southeast Fifth streets and Southeast C to Southeast F streets is a multifamily development with some commercial uses focused on the ground floor of the structures or near intersections, Overstreet said.

Crystal Flats, with the building closest to John Deshields Boulevard, has a commercial component. Brick Avenue Lofts at Southeast J and Southeast Third streets, according to its planned unit development, has future commercial phases planned, Overstreet said.

A project like Lumen provides more types and opportunities for housing, he said. Multifamily developments that also provide commercial opportunities like Lumen, though, provide an opportunity for residents of both the development and surrounding areas to enjoy commerce or use goods and services, he said.

In 2021, 603 residential building permits -- including 146 for multifamily housing -- were issued in the city, according to information presented at a January meeting on affordable housing.

The city's arts and market districts are east of Walton Boulevard and are part of the Southeast Downtown Area Plan adopted in February 2014 to encourage a variety of residential development and create a unique urban living and working environment, according to the city.

The Southeast Downtown Study area is southeast of the downtown square, bounded by East Central Avenue on the north, Southeast J Street to the east, Southeast 10th Street to the south and Southwest B Street on the west.

Ward 4 Councilman Octavio Sanchez, whose ward Lumen will be in, said the project is a good example of mixed-use development.

"When completed, this development will provide very comfortable living accommodations for hundreds of residents," he said.