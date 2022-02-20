Major League Baseball strikes out again with fans

The news broke late Friday afternoon, increasing the likelihood of a delay in Major League Baseball for the ninth time since the 1960s.

"We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of spring training games," MLB announced in a statement released to the media.

Spring training games that were supposed to start this week won't begin until March 5 at the earliest. There were some other words in the statement, basically, blah, blah, blah, screw the fans.

Is it possible to love the game but hate the process?

If so, that's long been my attitude toward Major League Baseball and its willingness to self-destruct. We talk a lot about momentum in sports and Major League Baseball had it after a full season and a World Series following two partial seasons with Covid-19 restrictions. But Major League Baseball plunked itself with a fastball that could stop any momentum the sport had gained.

Again.

I still enjoy the game of baseball. To me, there's few things more exciting in sports than a triple, inside-the-park home run, or even a well-placed hit-and-run single that advances a runner from first to third. And I'll get my baseball fix no matter what Major League Baseball does.

I thoroughly enjoy watching college baseball at Baum Stadium, especially when SEC rivals like LSU, Alabama, or Mississippi Stadium are in town to play the Razorbacks. Games involving the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Park in Springdale are enjoyable and the kids can have a good time, too.

But fans are being played for fools by the owners and players' union in Major League Baseball because they know you're hooked. They're confident you'll come rushing back for more abuse no matter how long their dispute lasts. But not me. No way, Jose Oquendo.

I haven't been to a major league game or watched a major league game from start to finish on TV since the 1994-95 strike that lasted 232 days and spilled into the next season.

Yep, I hold a grudge.

I grew up a St. Louis Cardinals fan and listened to stories about the old-time Redbirds from my granddad and uncles. Even after my family moved to Michigan, I would often spend times at night during the spring and summer trying to hear the Cardinals games on KMOX, the flagship radio station that reached much of the Midwest. But the strike in 1994-95 made me finally realize the players and owners didn't care diddly squat about me as a devoted fan and occasional ticker holder. So, I turned my back on them like they had turned their back on me.

Now, there's a new generation of fans being jerked around by Major League Baseball.

The best way for the fans to fight back is to organize their own strike and just stay away from the ballparks for awhile. Not on a Wednesday or a Thursday but Memorial Day weekend, perhaps, when parks across the country are expected to be full.

Just don't go that weekend. Stay home.

That would send a resounding message that the working-class fans of American who are responsible for MLB's popularity and cash flow are tired of being taken for granted by millionaires and billionaires. This plan has been suggested before but fans haven't been organized enough to make a impact. They always return and carry on as if nothing had happened. All is well again until the next time the billionaires and millionaires can't agree on how to divvy up the money the fans have generated.

Pathetic, really, like a love-sick individual who keeps crawling back after being dumped or turned away. But not me. I've been burned enough.

So, go ahead Major League Baseball. Shut your doors and lock your gates. I just don't care anymore. But you had better come to terms quickly or risk losing a younger generation of fans who have more options to keep them entertained than ever before.

Anyone up for a game of Pickleball?

Anyone?