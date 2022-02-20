MIKE MASTERSON: Farewell to Anna

"If you talk with the animals they will talk with you, and you will know each other."--Chief Dan George

Last summer I told readers about Frankie McCroskey's nine-year devotion to the baby gray squirrel he named Anna after she crawled across a lawn during his work break and up Frankie's pants leg to snuggle in his pocket.

Since that day, the two have bonded as closely as we have with our little pound pooch Benji and others with their beloved pets.

It doesn't take much for Homo sapiens to establish lasting emotional bonds with fellow creatures that love us unconditionally.

While it sounded odd to some when Frankie told them of the pet squirrel he'd increasingly grown to love over almost a decade, those who watched Anna crawling all over the 44-year-old man could recognize their attachment to each other.

For Frankie, the mutual connection always felt as if the universe had guided Anna into his pocket, bringing with her the non-judgmental companionship most humans crave.

Over time the pair grew closer, with Anna missing her human dad when he was away. She wasn't allowed outside, mainly because Frankie didn't want her harmed. Yet she managed to get outside one day and vanished for a couple of days before returning exhausted, thankful for her human family, a meal and familiar bed.

This three-pound female (named after Frankie's grandmother) became content to bask in the continual love he provided. She remained satisfied to sit on her haunches day by day and watch the world through their bedroom window. Windows became her TV as she munched her favorite diet of almonds, cashews and watermelon.

The average life expectancy for female gray squirrels in the wild is about five to six years, and up to 20 in a protected environment.

Much like dogs and cats, gray squirrels communicate by licking, throaty noises, and body language, and can seem to purr when they are content. Anna was no exception. Frankie saw to it she got plenty of affection and whatever else she needed.

Then one morning this winter, Anna began acting disoriented, displaying digestion issues, becoming lethargic, unsteady on her feet and developing a respiratory problem. Medicine prescribed by a Springfield veterinarian arrived late in the mail. It didn't seem to help.

Anna was ailing physically, although her affection for Frankie remained unchanged. Like a pet dog or cat, she still loved reclining on her back in his lap for comforting belly rubs.

She still scampered across Frankie's shoulders and let him know through actions and chatterings when she was happy or less than satisfied.

As things continued to slide steadily downhill with Anna's health, Frankie grew increasingly distressed. After all, this little animal had been his daily and nightly companion for almost a decade. The worst thing imaginable would be to lose her.

He finally located another vet in nearby Green Forest who would treat a squirrel.

Making the trip with Anna wrapped in a towel, Frankie was hopeful she'd soon be cured. Carrying her back to be examined, his somber face reflected deep concern.

He returned after 30 minutes, carrying Anna's lifeless body still in the towel. The veterinarian said he'd checked Anna before turning his back for no more than two minutes to prepare a treatment he hoped would help. But when he returned to administer the medication, Anna was no longer breathing. Her peaceful passing happened that quickly.

Frankie could only hover over her lifeless furry body, pleading for Anna to come back. As suddenly as death often appears, their years-long attachment had ended.

He carried Anna to the car, tenderly laying her body in the back seat. Then he walked off with tears in his eyes into a nearby grove.

In moments such as these, when the reality of death comes for the ones closest to us, the ones to whom we've devoted so much intimate time, effort and affection who suddenly vanish forever, solitary silence can provide comfort.

After doing all he knew to save Anna, nothing could restore their connection. A lengthy string of memories of their time together flashed like July fireflies through his mind. Those recollections are all Frankie wanted in the moment.

Readers who have lost beloved pets of any species understand fully the profound grief that can happen when such finality becomes reality.

Some might scoff at this man's attachment to a wild animal such as Anna (a species with its own hunting season that gets its share of cursings and occasionally still finds its way into a stew pot with dumplings).

But they clearly never saw these two interacting and the happiness they brought each other for longer than her average life expectancy.

Whether their remarkable relationship lasted five years or twice that long, it was an important, meaningful chapter of Frankie McCroskey's life, and one he will carry inside until his own mortality is realized. I suspect Anna lived a life every squirrel in the world would envy, if squirrels can feel such feelings.

Whether love exists between two people or humans and the animals they adopt, the affection shared between creatures of this earth is defined not by a particular species alone, rather by the degree it blesses and enriches the experience itself.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.