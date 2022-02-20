Multi-generational dreams come true

I live on a ranch between Ozark and Cecil. When my parents spent our inheritance money on what would become our land, they named this little piece of paradise the Triple F Ranch, which stands for Ford, Ford, and Faulkenberry: themselves, my brother's family, my family. The FFF is an actual place, but it represents an idea my parents would say originated with my mother's parents, who I called Granny and Pa.

As I understand it, Granny and Pa Harper tired of the rat race they were living in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in the late 1950s. They saw an ad in the paper for a little house and few acres on a mountain in Ozark, Arkansas, and decided to drive up and check it out.

The folks who lived there were sick of the country and ready for city life. So they swapped--yes, traded--their little farm for a nice modern house in a neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas. My mother, who became the "new girl" in sixth grade at Ozark School, says that moving to Arkansas was, for her family, "like dying and going to heaven."

She tells some great stories about that time in her life. The house was no more than a rustic cabin. There was no bathroom; one had to use the outhouse. Instead of being appalled by this, she says it was fun, "kind of like camping."

Soon enough her dad tacked on a few rooms, including a real bathroom, and the cabin became home. Out back there were chickens, a few cows, and a horse for her named Pistol Gun Pete.

I have always been fascinated by my mom's relationship with her horse. She talks about him like he was her furry friend; the way I think of my Boston terrier Mugsy. I have never had a relationship like that with a horse, though it's the stuff of little cowgirl dreams. My mother stood on Pistol's back and twirled her baton in the Ozark Parade. All the way through town.

I had three horses growing up who all hated me: two Shetland ponies when I was little, meanest things you ever saw, and later a quarter horse named Dolly, after Dolly Parton. Dolly swam across a pond with me on her back, no doubt in an effort to drown me, tried to decapitate me by running rogue under branches, and once chased me across a field. I barely escaped being trampled by slipping, just in time, though a gate. After that my dad sold her. My horse days were over, and with them the hope I would ever have a friend like Pistol Gun Pete. But I'm getting ahead of myself.

When we moved to Ozark the year I started kindergarten, Granny and Pa gave my parents land to build a house. It was my mother's dream house; about 1,750 square feet, brick, with oak-paneled walls and a fireplace.

From first grade on, I was within walking distance of my grandparents' house, where my mother grew up, and my brother Jim and I had adventures on that mountain. Other than near-death-by-homicidal-horse, my childhood was idyllic. From an early age my brother and I knew, on some level, we wanted to repeat this experience as much as possible with our own kids.

That's a dream that came true. Both on the FFF Ranch and in the concept of it.

Like my grandparents before them, my parents gave Jim and me land to build our houses. We three effs live in a row on the bluffs of the Arkansas River, which flows across the back of the ranch. You can't see our houses from each other's yards, because there are woods between us. There's a well-worn trail in both directions from my home in the middle to Jim's on the right and my parents on the left. We keep the path hot, especially between Jim's three kids and my four.

Recently everyone gathered at my house for Sunday dinner. In another tradition my parents carried on from Granny, we've eaten together after church almost every Sunday as long as I can remember. With our busy lives, it's a time each week we count on to catch up with each other.

My mom and dad always cook. Covid has interfered with this ritual for months at a time, including this past January. Since we missed my birthday dinner, and everyone gets to pick their birthday dinners at Granny's, we celebrated last week at my house so my daughter, who is recovering from back surgery, could be there.

My mom made strawberry cake, baked potatoes with salty crunchy skins, bacon, and all of the other fixings; yeast rolls, and a gigantic salad with lots of veggies chopped fine just like I like. Jim grilled chicken. Rene made our favorite salad dressings. It was a fantastic feast, but the best thing was not the meal. It's the birthday tradition we have after the meal, when everyone goes around the room and says what they love about the birthday person.

Everyone said beautiful things that touched me. The longer it went on, the more humbled I felt because what they did, truly, was describe the person I want to be. And I am all too aware of how often I fall short of being that.

My brother said I was his oldest friend. He said how amazing it had been that we could live here together and share each other's lives; to raise our kids together and cultivate the FFF. He said that was a dream. I was thinking about that, and about each one of them, when I sent this message to our FFF fam group text the next morning:

I was pretty overwhelmed by the kind things you guys said yesterday. I will keep them forever and treasure them in my heart. Thank you.

I can imagine a more glamorous life, a life of more financial ease, a life that is more dedicated to individual achievements and pursuits of which we are capable. But we choose each other above it all. I cannot imagine a life more profoundly fulfilling, full of deep joy and meaning. If they lined up all of the lives I could have chosen I would choose you and this beautiful thing we've built together every single time. For me this is living.

Thank you for sharing the vision, sticking together through good times and bad. The FFF is larger than ourselves. It is a dream we create, sustain, and enjoy together with a thousand seemingly small choices made every day, year after year. It's an unflinching commitment and a will that we will have this--first--before anything else.

My grandparents' dream, passed down through generations, is not some static thing. It is something they worked hard to create, and we labor over, and our kids have to learn and determine to keep going one day. It is something strong and powerful, but it can be lost. This is not unlike Arkansas, and our dream of Regnat Populus. It is true of most things that are valuable. It is true of the American Dream.

There are so many things we take for granted because they were envisioned, fought for, and built by those who came before us. Arkansas heroes who instantly come to my mind are Tahlonteskee, Daisy Bates, the Little Rock Nine, Winthrop Rockefeller, Dale Bumpers, Maya Angelou, and Mike Beebe. Broaden that to the country and there's another flood of names: George Washington, Sacajawea, Harriet Tubman, Horace Mann, Abraham Lincoln, Langston Hughes, Grace Lee, Martin Luther King, Jr., Dolores Huerta, Billy Graham, Gloria Steinem, Colin Powell.

We stand on the shoulders of giants. But it is up to us--here and now--to sustain our way of life, and like we've done on the ranch, add more people to the table, working hard and using our resources to keep improving our land.

We definitely lose sight of the dream sometimes on the FFF because we are human and selfish. We fuss and fail each other, defensive of our own rights. But our greatest strength is our commitment to one another, our shared belief that family is worth it. We recognize there will be forces in the world we must contend with--real adversaries like covid, armyworms, loss. It's best to stick together. Having each other is infinitely more important than having our own way about everything.

Surrounded by the FFF as I blew out 50 candles, I wished, as I do every year, for us always to stay close. This is my wish for Arkansas and our nation too--that we have the courage and the will, the grace and strength, to stick together. To remember there are real foes we can face together, but we the people are never each other's enemy, regardless of our differences. Not to give up on each other. And to do the hard work it takes to keep the dream alive.

