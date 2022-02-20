My Favorite Things: Gina Gallina loves bright, useful Tupperware

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it: the woods where you grew up playing hide and seek, a cabinet full of your mother's old copper cookie cutters, the room in your house that makes you feel the most peaceful. In the feature "My Favorite Things," we invite Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that bring them joy.

We've previously described Gina Gallina in this newspaper as a "crocheting superstar" -- she's been practicing the art since she was 8 years old. Her wildly creative projects have included runway shows for Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week; a larger-than-life crocheted strawberry called "Fayetteberry" that was displayed outside the Walker-Stone House in Fayetteville; collaborations with Jeremy Mason McGraw that included an exhibit called "Yarnography" at Bentonville's Pressroom restaurant in 2013 and, later, "Yarnolutionary," where Gallina spectacularly crocheted an event she called "a Marie Antoinette meets-Pee-Wee-Herman style ball" that featured six crocheted gowns, wigs and even chandeliers; the "yarn bombing" of storied Fayetteville bar Maxine's, where, with a team of fellow crochet artists, she covered every square inch of the brick building; and her Queen Bee gown -- a stunning, full-skirted ball gown in a bee motif -- developed for Vogue Knitting Live, which brought her national acclaim.

Gallina's creativity finds other avenues, as well, though, like in her colorful vintage Tupperware collection.

What I collect: I love collecting vintage Tupperware and old crochet doilies/ magazines.

What appeals to you about these items? Vintage Tupperware is just absolutely beautiful. They don't make the same colors anymore, and Tupperware is very useful.

Did you purposely set out to collect these things, or was it an accidental collection? It started when I was selling vintage items. Eventually I couldn't let it go, and now it's a thing.

What's the most expensive item in the collection? That would be the 1940s cookie cutter roller. It looks like a mallet, but the ends are measuring cups and cutters. It has a little roller on the end for indenting pie crusts. I'm in love with it. It's all white -- the original Tupperware before they starting adding color.

What's the least expensive item in the collection? Probably the lime green cheese grater. I see them everywhere. They are great! If you see one, you should pick it up.

Where do you find most of the items in your collection? Flea markets? Thrift stores? Estate sales? Everywhere. Mostly thrift stores.

Is there "one that got away" – i.e., one you passed up and regretted not buying? Yes. A canister set in Harvest Gold for $20 in Bentonville. I saw it on Facebook marketplace. (If you're reading this and it hasn't sold, please I'll buy it!)

Is your collection finished, or ongoing? If ongoing, will it ever be finished? When I die, the collection will be complete.

What's the most meaningful piece in your collection, and why does it pack more of an emotional wallop? The little Tupperware bowls with lids. They are a set of pastel pink, yellow and blue. My grandmother used these, and they always remind me of her. Also, I have a giant white round canister. She had the exact same one that she would store all of her famous Italian Biscotti ("S" cookies) in. When we visited her house, we would make a bee line to that piece of Tupperware. Also, I loved burping the Tupperware lids. Still do. These pieces keep her memory alive in my kitchen. I love how something this simple can bring so much joy and feeling of love.

Is there a white whale you're after? i.e., is there a specific piece out there somewhere that you're always hunting for? I feel like I already have the winning pieces. That's the thing with Tupperware -- there are so many out there. At this point, [I would love] any of the pastels. I am missing lids to my tumblers -- it would be amazing to find those. Every one should be able to put a lid on their iced tea and throw it across the room without a drop spilling, right?

What do people say about your collection? Wow! Well, that's cool.

Will you ever run out of room for your collection and, if so, do you have a plan in that event? Have you ever played Tetris? Also, the plan has been to remove more modern pieces and integrate them in regular cabinets.

What else do you collect? I love old crochet doilies and old patterns. They are beautiful, easy to collect and store. They are a timeless piece of history. Someone took the time to make these loop by loop. I feel like I am rescuing them when I find one. I absolutely adore them.

Follow Gina Gallina, her crochet projects and her Tupperware collections on Instagram at ginarosegallina. And send suggestions for your favorite collector to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.

Gina Gallina says she loves vintage Tupperware because of the combination of aesthetics and usefulness. (Courtesy photo)



The one that got away for Gallina is a canister set in harvest gold; if anyone happens to see one for sale, you can contact her through her Instagram account to let her know. (Courtesy photo)

