The Associated Press

• The Penguin Young Readers imprint Philomel Books announced last week that Chelsea Clinton has a new picture story, "Welcome to the Big Kids Club: What Every Older Sibling Needs to Know!" coming in September. She's also providing introductions for a nonfiction chapter book series for kids 6-9, "Save The ...," about animal conservation. "'Welcome to the Big Kids Club' is a reflection of conversations I've had with my kids and so many other kids about what it means to have a baby in the family," said Clinton, the mother of three. "I couldn't be more excited about this book and the newest 'Save The' series. My hope is that young readers and their families will enjoy and learn as much from the books in this series as I have, whether about whale sharks, frogs or more animals that could disappear if we don't all work together to save them." The "Save The" series will begin in September with three books: Sarah L. Thompson's "Save the ... Elephants," Christine Taylor-Butler's "Save the ... Tigers" and Anita Sanchez's "Save the ... Whale Sharks." Clinton also has a picture book coming out March 1, "She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference."

• Lawyers for Prince Harry are pressing his challenge to the U.K. government's refusal to let him personally pay for police protection when he goes to Britain. His legal team says he wants to take Archie, who is almost 3, and 8-month-old Lilibet to visit from the United States but thinks it would be too risky without police protection. Harry, who lives in Santa Barbara, Calif., with the children and his wife, Megan, did not attend a preliminary hearing last week at the High Court in London. Senior members of Britain's royal family are given taxpayer-funded police protection, but Harry lost that when he and Meghan stepped down as working royals. Harry wants to be able to pay for the protection, saying his private security team in the U.S. doesn't have adequate jurisdiction abroad. Lawyer Shaheed Fatima said the prince "does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him." "It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart," she said. A lawyer representing the British government, Robert Palmer, said Harry's offer to pay was irrelevant because "personal protective security by the police is not available on a privately financed basis."