North Little Rock arts festival back after virus pause





NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South is to return to North Little Rock this March after an absence because of covid-19.

The festival, which will feature performing artists, live music, comedians and dancers, will take place from March 10-25. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online. Those attending performances will be required to wear masks and show proof of covid-19 vaccination.

The art festival was inspired by the Spoleto Arts Festival in Charleston, S.C., to highlight local artists and make Arkansas a cultural destination.



