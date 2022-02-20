NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: St. Patrick’s Day parade March 12 | ‘Our Town’ slated at Argenta theater | Arts festival back after virus pause

St. Patrick’s Day parade March 12

North Little Rock has approved plans for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will take place on both sides of the Arkansas River.

The parade will be March 12 at 1 p.m., starting at West Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock and ending at Third and Cumberland streets in Little Rock.

The parade is being hosted by the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas, which has organized the parade for 21 years. According to the group’s application, 2,000 to 3,000 people are expected to attend.

Longtime Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas members Woody and Phyllis Butler will lead the parade as the grand marshal.

‘Our Town’ slated at Argenta theater

The Argenta Community Theater will hold 10 performances of “Our Town” from March 9-19.

The play, considered an American classic, depicts a fictional small town in the early 20th century. The play, written by Thornton Wilder, is produced in collaboration with the ACANSA Arts Festival and will be directed by Ben Grimes.

Arts festival back after virus pause

“The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South is to return to North Little Rock this March after an absence because of covid-19.

The festival, which will feature performing artists, live music, comedians and dancers, will take place from March 10-25. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online. Those attending performances will be required to wear masks and show proof of covid-19 vaccination.

The art festival was inspired by the Spoleto Arts Festival in Charleston, S.C., to highlight local artists and make Arkansas a cultural destination.



