GOLF

Niemann leads by three

Joaquin Niemann couldn't find a fairway over the final two hours at Riviera and it didn't matter. He still pieced together a 3-under 68 to set the 54-hole record and build a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational. Cameron Young, the 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie, tried to keep it closer until taking two shots to get out of a plugged lie in the bunker in front of the par-3 16th green and making double bogey. He had a 69 and was three behind. Joining them in the final group will be 24-year-old Viktor Hovland, who had eight birdies in his round of 65. That only got the Norwegian within six shots of Niemann. Niemann, a 23-year-old from Chile, was poised to win for the second time on the PGA Tour and needed only one more round in the 60s to break the tournament scoring record, which has stood longer than any other 72-hole record for a PGA Tour event. Niemann was at 19-under 194.

Langer remains in front

Bernhard Langer maintained a two-stroke lead Saturday in pursuit of a fourth Chubb Classic victory. A day after shooting his age, the 64-year-old German star had a 4-under 68 to get to 12-under 132 on Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course in Naples, Fla. Scott Parel (64), Retief Goosen (67) and Tim Petrovic (68) were tied for second in the PGA Tour Champions' first full-field tournament of the year. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 2-under for the tournament. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 73 on Saturday and is at 1-under overall.

MOTOR SPORTS

Crash ends Xfinity opener

Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway following Myatt Snider's airborne crash that shredded a chunk of catchfence directly in front of where Michael Jordan was watching Saturday night. Jordan was on the backside of the catchfence with driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR's lower-series events. The field soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing Snider to turn right into the wall. Snider was then hit again by another car and that contact caused Snider's car to sail up into the fence and then bounce back onto the track. The shredded carcass was stripped to a heap of battered steel and even the engine block was ripped from the car. Snider was able to climb from his car by himself. Hill, meanwhile, had pulled alongside leader AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and was scored ahead when NASCAR called the caution. NASCAR had to review the finish before ruling the win for Hill, who moved up from the Truck Series this season to for a full-time Xfinity ride with Richard Childress Racing. Hill's win in his very first race with RCR was the first victory this week at Daytona for Chevrolet. Ford had won two Daytona 500 qualifying races and Friday night's Truck Series opener, won by Zane Smith in his first race for Front Row Motorsports.

FOOTBALL

Flores hired in Pittsburgh

Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired in January. Though he has returned to coaching in the league, Flores will not abandon the lawsuit. Flores joins a restructured defensive staff in Pittsburgh after longtime coordinator Keith Butler retired. Teryl Austin was promoted to take Butler's place earlier this month.

BASKETBALL

Lady Vols lose top scorer

No. 12 Tennessee will be without leading scorer Jordan Horston for a few weeks with a fractured dislocation of her left elbow. Coach Kellie Harper updated Horston's status Saturday. The Lady Vols (21-5, 10-3 SEC) visit top-ranked South Carolina (24-1, 12-1) today. Harper said she doesn't know how many weeks Horston will miss because the elbow has to heal. The Lady Vols have two games remaining in the regular season after their road trip to South Carolina. The SEC Tournament starts March 2 in Nashville. The junior from Columbus, Ohio, not only leads Tennessee scoring 16.2 points a game, she also is the leading rebounder averaging 9.4 per game. Horston also hands out four assists a game. She has led Tennessee in scoring in 15 games, scoring 20 or more seven times.

TENNIS

Schwartzman in Rio finals

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman beat countryman Francisco Cerundolo late Saturday and will play the final of the Rio Open clay-court tournament. Schwartzman, ranked No. 14 and third-seeded of the tournament, won 7-6 (4), 6-3. He lifted the title in Rio de Janeiro in 2018. Earlier, the Argentine put his presence in the semifinal in doubt after playing for more than 3 hours and 30 minutes to overcome Spain's Pablo Andujar in the quarterfinals.

BOXING

Brook batters rival Khan

Kell Brook channeled years of frustration into one of the most polished performances of his boxing career as he stopped bitter rival Amir Khan inside six rounds on Saturday in Manchester, England. Brook had courted a showdown against an opponent he has come to despise for several years only to be constantly rebuffed, but after being given an opportunity here he grasped it with both hands in this 149-pound catchweight bout at Manchester's AO Arena. Brook shrugged off being vociferously jeered to the ring by a crowd largely in support of Bolton-born and raised Khan and repeatedly left his foe on rubbery legs with countless punishing shots to the head. Khan refused to buckle and stayed upright throughout but he absorbed some vicious blows and his face was heavily marked when referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave off the fight 51 seconds into the sixth round. While Brook improved his record to 40 wins from 43 fights, the decorated Khan's future in the sport is now up in the air after the sixth defeat of his professional career in what was his first outing since July 2019.